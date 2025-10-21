IOWA CITY— The 40 Days for Life campaign is an opportunity for Christians worldwide to come together and pray outside abortion clinics. Iowa City area participants try to maintain a constant presence outside the Emma Goldman Clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Participants take shifts to pray, hand out brochures and/or hold signs. 40 Days for Life participants can sign up for
one-hour time slots at www.40daysforlife.com/en/iowa-city.
40 Days for Life in Iowa City
