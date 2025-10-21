40 Days for Life in Iowa City

IOWA CITY— The 40 Days for Life campaign is an opportunity for Christians worldwide to come together and pray outside abortion clinics. Iowa City area participants try to maintain a constant presence outside the Emma Goldman Clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Participants take shifts to pray, hand out brochures and/or hold signs. 40 Days for Life participants can sign up for
one-hour time slots at www.40daysforlife.com/en/iowa-city.

