Life is heavy. Go ride a rollercoaster

By Sarah Callahan

Gray Space Graces

Two weekends ago, my friends and I decided that it had been too long since we had gotten our adrenaline fix. So, what did we do? We took a quick day trip to Six Flags! We spent the day jumping from “max thrill” ride to “max thrill” ride, trying some good eats, and catching up and laughing while we waited in lines. Amuse­ment parks also happen to be great places to see people from all walks of life enjoying themselves. It was beautiful to witness so many folks with smiles on their faces, acting like kids (or simply being kids!), especially in the times we find ourselves now.

I believe that it is important to schedule time in our chaotic lives for fun and levity. When we are made drained from, overwhelmed by and angry at the world, it is easy to lose our tenderness, joy and ability to be Jesus to others.

While I was having a blast, I also found myself feeling a bit guilty for spending the day doing something so trivial when there is so much suffering and injustice in the world. Who am I to spend the day laughing with my friends when there are people simply trying to survive? But, I was reminded of a quote from Maya Angelou. She wrote in her book, “Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now,” “Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for. Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us.”

As I walked with my friends around the park, I was reminded that though our country feels more divided than ever, there are still places where people can come together and share in fun and joyfulness. We need these experiences of humanity, especially when much of our time is spent witnessing humankind’s dark side through social media and the news. It may be more important now than ever to make time for simply having fun. The world can be so heavy and sometimes we need a day to live in childlike wonder.

“To take a day away in which no problems are searched for,” is not to deny the absurdities and injustice happening all around us, but these days are necessary to ground us in the truth that there is good in life — that we were made to be joyful. Then, we bring that joy back into our everyday lives.

When I returned home and headed to work on Monday after my day of fun, I felt revived (besides a few new knots in my neck), joyful and inspired to bring goodness into all I encountered this week. While my enjoyment may include flying 70 mph down a 96-degree, 180-foot drop, it certainly does not have to be yours. What’s your “rollercoaster?” What is that which takes you away from “the cares which will not withdraw” from you? I encourage you to take a day away doing whatever that activity is for you. The world and work can wait for a day. You deserve to laugh, to feel levity, to be joyful.

(Sarah Callahan is social media coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport.)