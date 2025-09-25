Illuminating updates at DeWitt school

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

DEWITT — Students and staff at St. Joseph Catholic School started the school year with a new look.

The school purchased a long-desired “St. Jospeh Catholic School” illuminated sign for the north side of the building. Visible to foot and street traffic, the custom-made sign incorporates school colors and a cross that was part of the building’s structure. “The new sign is a beautiful addition to the school” and looks like it has always been there, said Sharon Roling, St. Joseph’s longtime principal. Installation took place in August, just in time for Unpack Your Backpack Night. St. Joseph offers faith-based education from preschool through eighth grade.

Over the summer, parents and other volunteers painted classrooms, installed new bookcases and set up Promethean interactive whiteboards, Roling said. Volunteers prepped classrooms during a demolition day at the beginning of summer break. Additionally, the school installed a second scoreboard in the gymnasium.

The school purchased the amenities and upgrades with support from Blue+Gold Bash donors, school boosters and memorial gifts, Roling said. She is grateful for the community’s gifts of time, talent and treasure, and to the teachers who took on extra work to prepare their classrooms for demolition and put everything back together to welcome students in August. “We are so blessed,” she said.