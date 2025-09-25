By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Continuous adoration and recitation of the rosary on the hour are set to take place in Davenport and Iowa City Oct. 4-10 as part of the Eucharistic Rosary Congress. Each Rosary Congress opens with a Mass on Oct. 4, followed by a week of perpetual adoration with recitation of the rosary on the hour and concludes with Mass on Oct. 10.

Davenport – Holy Family Church

Bishop Dennis Walsh will open the celebration at Holy Family, presiding at the 4 p.m. Mass Oct. 4. Adoration and rosary on the hour begin after Mass until the closing. On Oct. 7, a Eucharistic procession for the Feast of the Holy Rosary begins at 6 p.m. in the church and moves throughout the neighborhood with Bishop Walsh in attendance. A closing Mass Oct. 10 begins at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.

Iowa City – St. Patrick’s Sacred Heart Chapel

An opening Mass begins Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church. Daily Mass takes place Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m., Perpetual Adoration and rosary on the hour will take place in the Sacred Heart Chapel beginning at 6 a.m. Oct. 4 and continue through midnight Oct. 10. Chapel attendees will recite a rosary each hour. Bishop Walsh will preside at the closing Mass Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will pray a public rosary in English Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., prior to daily Mass in the chapel, and a public rosary in Spanish Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the main church.

For more information on the Davenport event, contact Maribeth Green at 563-468-7202, email greenmm1417@gmail.com. or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ytt9mm98. For the Iowa City event contact Christine Martin at irish3721@mchsi.com or sign up at https://forms.gle/ktXLze9ZPhfSFbhYA.