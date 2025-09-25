Eucharistic Rosary Congress

By Anne Marie Amacher
The Catholic Messenger

Continuous adoration and recitation of the rosary on the hour are set to take place in Davenport and Iowa City Oct. 4-10 as part of the Eucharistic Rosary Congress. Each Rosary Congress opens with a Mass on Oct. 4, followed by a week of perpetual adoration with recitation of the rosary on the hour and concludes with Mass on Oct. 10.

Davenport – Holy Family Church
Bishop Dennis Walsh will open the celebration at Holy Family, presiding at the 4 p.m. Mass Oct. 4. Adoration and rosary on the hour begin after Mass until the closing. On Oct. 7, a Eucharistic procession for the Feast of the Holy Rosary begins at 6 p.m. in the church and moves throughout the neighborhood with Bishop Walsh in attendance. A closing Mass Oct. 10 begins at 6 p.m. with a meal to follow.

Iowa City – St. Patrick’s Sacred Heart Chapel
An opening Mass begins Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church. Daily Mass takes place Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m., Perpetual Adoration and rosary on the hour will take place in the Sacred Heart Chapel beginning at 6 a.m. Oct. 4 and continue through midnight Oct. 10. Chapel attendees will recite a rosary each hour. Bishop Walsh will preside at the closing Mass Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

Attendees will pray a public rosary in English Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., prior to daily Mass in the chapel, and a public rosary in Spanish Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the main church.

For more information on the Davenport event, contact Maribeth Green at 563-468-7202, email greenmm1417@gmail.com. or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ytt9mm98. For the Iowa City event contact Christine Martin at irish3721@mchsi.com or sign up at https://forms.gle/ktXLze9ZPhfSFbhYA.

