Crossen into new territory



Catholic Messenger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese.

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, guest host Lindsay Steele talks with Father Jason Crossen, the new diocesan vicar general and Cathedral rector, about life as a Fighting Bee, board game nights with fellow priests, and his friendship with Bishop-elect Thom Hennen. He also shares how his two dogs are getting used to life in the rectory!

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app.

Catholic Messenger Conversations is produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.