Celebrating the new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — “This is an awesome celebration. It’s absolutely amazing,” Father Jason Crossen told 700 people gathered for Mass at the new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, the fruition of a longtime collaboration between Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney parishes.

Father Crossen, who presided at the Mass, is the former pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes and now serves as pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and diocesan vicar general. He told the faithful he was proud and thankful for their support to build the new school that serves children in daycare through eighth grade.

Father Rich Adam, pastor of St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes, joked that when the two priests were trying to decide who would preside at this Mass and who would preach, “I got to do the preaching,” he laughed along with the crowd. “Smile, with all that has happened,” he said as he surveyed the large gymnasium where the Mass took place. Father Tim Sheedy, a former Our Lady of Lourdes pastor, also concelebrated.

Father Adam’s homily included two humorous stories. The first was the story of a man who had a heart attack and was in the hospital, unaware that he had won the lottery. His family was afraid to tell him, fearing it might be too much for his heart. They asked their parish priest to say something. The priest sat next to the man and asked, “What would you do if you won the lottery?” The man said he imagined he would give the money to the church. “And that’s when the priest had the heart attack,” Father Adam said, evoking laughter. The second story was about a man who turned a sour deal into a profitable one.

“Isn’t it amazing how astute one can be when making business deals?” Father Adam asked. “Jesus challenges us today that while we apply our astuteness/intelligence, why can’t we do the same with the one thing that really matters — our eternal salvation.”

The parable in that day’s Gospel wasn’t about money management; it was about heart management. “Do we serve God or do we serve wealth, comfort, success or self-interest?” Father Adam asked. “Jesus knows we cannot divide our hearts. In the end there will always be one true master.”

Earlier that week, Father Adam said he ran into a parishioner after Mass at St. John Vianney Parish. The parishioner was excited to see the new school and had heard so many wonderful things about it. She said she wished she could win the lottery and pay for the “whole thing.”

“Just look at the new school, the students filing in. Look at the awesome, beautiful world around us, the people, the love, the many blessings we have,” Father Adam said, spreading his arms wide with exuberance. “Oh, it’s so much greater than the lottery. And it is.”

“But just by way of notice, if any of you do win the lottery and, like the man in the story I shared, if you give all your winnings to the church, I promise I will not have a heart attack and die!” The crowed broke out in laughter.

“This is fantastic,” said Cathy Craig of Bettendorf, who attended the Mass with her family and toured the new school afterwards. Grant Lenz played the keyboard for a combined parish choir led by Colin Evers of St. John Vianney. Lenz said, “It was a joy and honor to be here and serve both parishes. This building and Mass are for the glory of God. I look forward to the opportunity for our faith communities to come together. We are blessed to have this new school.”

Ribbon cutting

Earlier in the week, Bishop Dennis Walsh and Fathers Crossen, Adam and Sheedy attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school. Welcoming the guests, Principal Katie Selden said, “Today is a historic day — not only for Bettendorf, but for the entire Diocese of Davenport — as we open the first new Catholic school in our region in more than 50 years.”

“Today we celebrate not only a building, but a mission. Catholic education plays an essential role in forming young people — not only in academics, but in faith, character and service to others,” Selden said. “Here, more than 450 students will grow as disciples of Christ, inspired by the courage and holiness of our patroness, St. Joan of Arc. In a special way, we also acknowledge the proud tradition of Lourdes Catholic School, whose spirit and legacy of faith continue here in this new chapter at St. Joan of Arc.”

Father Crossen opened the event with prayer. “Bless this school, Lord, and bless all who will enter its doors — the students who will learn and grow here, the teachers and staff who will guide them and the families who entrust their children to Catholic education. May St. Joan of Arc, courageous in faith and steadfast mission, be a model for our young people as they learn to listen for your voice and follow where you lead.”

Bishop Walsh said the new school is a bold step forward in the mission of Catholic education. “Today is not simply about bricks and mortar. It is about forming young hearts and minds in truth, in goodness and in the light of Jesus Christ. This new school stands as a visible sign of our commitment to that sacred task — a task that is at the very heart of the Church’s mission.”

The bishop said he was grateful to those who made St. Joan of Arc Catholic School a reality — teachers, pastors, families, benefactors and all who support the work of Catholic education. “You are investing in something eternal.”

In the closing prayer, Father Adam asked for continued blessings upon the community. “May this school always be a place where faith is alive, knowledge is pursued and the Gospel of Jesus Christ is lived joyfully each day. Through the intercession of St. Joan of Arc, grant courage, wisdom and perseverance to all who walk through these doors.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony followed.

About the school:

• $33.2 million to build the school

• $4.2 million for purchase of 65 acres for the school and future St. Joan of Arc Church.

• 79,990-square-foot school

• Two classrooms per grade with collaborative space

• Dedicated STEM room, art room and science lab

• Highschool-rated gym

• Chapel with seating up to 60 people

• Catholic identity throughout the school from crucifixes and crosses to murals and Scripture verses

• Water bottle refill stations

• Commons area that includes “learning stairs”

• Fenced-in playground

• About 300 trees on the property

• Childcare to open in October serving ages 6 weeks to age 3. There are 30 children enrolled.

• Current enrollment is 119 for preschool and 340 for K-8.

To Donate:

For more information about St. Joan of Arc, visit the St. Joan of Arc Foundation at www.sjafdn.org or call 563-343-2641.

To make a donation, go directly to www.sjafdn.org/donate

To purchase an item within the school that promotes Catholic identity, visit https://sjafdn.org/our-catholic-identity