Page updated Sept. 30, 2025

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Oct. 3

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting First Friday Mass at 5:30 p.m. followed by a fish fry dinner. Dinners cost $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-16. Children 6 years and under eat free.

Oct. 4-10

Iowa City — The Iowa City Deanery Eucharistic Rosary Congress, a seven-day perpetual Eucharistic Adoration with an Hourly Rosary, will be held Oct. 4-10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Hourly Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place at the Sacred Heart Adoration Chapel with the Rosary prayed aloud at the start of each hour, followed by silent prayer for the remainder of the hour. Confession and Mass will be offered each day. For more information, contact Christine Martin at irish3721@mchsi.com or Father David Paintsil at paintsild@diodav.org. Sign up for one-hour adoration shifts at https://tinyurl.com/ICadoration.

Oct. 5

Coralville — The Green Team at St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a Blessing of the Pets after 11 a.m. Mass.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish will serve turkey dinners with all the trimmings. Purchase dine-in meals from 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. or carry-out dinners from 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Kolaches will be for sale while supplies last. Go to www.stwenc-ic.com for more information.

Keokuk — The Keokuk Catholic Fall Festival will take place from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Vincent School, 2981 Plank Rd. Purchase chicken dinners with sides and dessert from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eat on site or carry out. Festivities include carnival games, inflatables, face painting, a silent auction and more.

Wellman — St. Joseph Church is hosting a fried chicken and pork loin buffet-style dinner, including dressing, noodles, desserts and more, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Purchase meals to eat on-site (handicap accessible) or drive-through. A live auction will follow the dinner.

Oct. 8

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie is hosting a retreat, “Finding Hope and Unity in the World,” from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with Sister Kathleen Saddler, OSF. Cost is $40. Go to www.theprairieretreat.org, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092 to register for this and other retreats.

Oct. 9

Bettendorf — Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside at Mass in the Veteran’s Memorial Park bandshell at 5:30 p.m. Potluck dinner to follow; please bring a dish to share. This is an Our Lady of Lourdes/St. John Vianney Christian Experience Weekend event. The public is invited.

Oct. 11

Davenport — A White Mass for health care professionals with Bishop Dennis Walsh begins at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church. The Catholic Medical Association Guild of the Quad Cities will host a talk by Dr. Michelle Stanford, president of CMA and pediatrician in the Denver, Colorado, area following Mass in Denning Hall. No RSVP required. Anyone can attend.

Oct .12

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Public Square Rosary Rally at noon on the southeast side of the church. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the event will take place inside the church.

Oct. 16

Iowa City — Iowa City Catholic Worker is hosting a fundraiser from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club to support an $80,000 porch construction project needed at the Johnson Street hospitality house. Go to iowacitycatholicworker.org for more information.

Oct. 20

Iowa City — A Cornerstone Catholic Scripture Study will be held Monday evenings from 7-8:45 p.m. at St. Mary Parish through April 20. For more information contact RoseMary at

rfiagle79@gmail.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish is hosting a substance abuse education night at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is for all parents and anyone who cares about someone struggling with substance abuse. For more information contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412.

Oct. 22

Coralville — A Cornerstone Catholic Scripture Study will be held Wednesday mornings from 10-11:45 a.m. at St. Thomas More Parish through April 29. For more information contact Sue at smwaterman28@gmail.com.

Lincoln, Neb. — Rachel’s Vineyard is offering a weekend retreat in Spanish in the Lincoln area to women, men, and couples who are ready to heal from having taken the path of abortion or after having pushed a partner to do so. For more information call Sonia at 531-215-3608 or go to www.rachelsvineyard.org or www.elvinedoderaquel.org. The next Spanish retreat will be Oct. 24-26. Cost is $220 with partial scholarships available. ¿Sufres en silencio y dolor después de provocar un aborto? No estás solo. Hay un retiro del Viñedo de Raquel el 24-26 de octubre. Llame Sonia 531-215-3608 o visita www.elvinedoderaquel.org.

Oct. 26

Richmond — The Holy Trinity Church community is hosting a drive-through fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted for fried chicken and pork loin dinners. An online auction will take place Oct. 17-24 at sierenauctionsales.com.

Nov. 1

Altoona, Iowa — Statewide 4th degree Knights of Columbus exemplifications will take place at 2 p.m. at Ss. John and Paul Parish. A catered meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. with entertainment afterward. Cost is $35 for the evening event. Contact your local Knights of Columbus council or assembly for more information.

Nov. 2

Keota — Holy Trinity Parish is hosting a harvest dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parish center. Meal consists of smoked pork loin, cheesy potatoes and other sides, and dessert for a free will offering. Carryouts available.

Nov. 5

Burlington — Join Bishop Dennis Walsh and others to learn more about the priesthood and how God might be calling you to cast “into the deep.” For more information or to RSVP go to https://davenportdiocese.org/duc-in-altum.

Season of Creation events

CORALVILLE — The Green Team at St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a series of events for the Season of Creation:

Sept. 19: Blessing of the Peace Pole, after 9 a.m. Mass at the church.

Sept. 28: “Life is a Pathway, Wandering and Wondering for the Pilgrims of Hope,” 1-4 p.m. at Prairiewoods in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Oct. 5: Blessing of the Pets, after 11 a.m. Mass at the church.

ONGOING

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session Sept. 2. It will meet Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. through Nov. 11 in the Gathering Space meeting room. Register by calling the rectory at 563-391-4245. Cost is $20 for the series.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Hiawatha, Iowa – Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

Podcast — “Conversations in Faith, Exploring the Questions You’re Afraid to Ask” is a new podcast that will begin airing Sept. 5. Each podcast will feature two representatives of different faiths who will explore questions submitted by you — questions you have been pondering but are uncomfortable asking. Email questions to conversationquestions@chmiowa.org