YOUTH MINISTER, JESUS CHRIST, PRINCE OF PEACE PARISH, CLINTON, IOWA

Prince of Peace Parish and School (Clinton, IA 52732) seek a full-time Youth Minister to facilitate the evangelization, formation, and discipleship of Middle School, High School Students in our parish and school. The Youth Minister provides leadership in design, implementation, and evaluation of ministry programs for youth within the parish community. The Youth Minister will also collaborate with the Parish School as the Campus Minister, and be responsible for the promotion of the Catholic identity of the school. The ideal candidate will be able to work independently and demonstrate flexibility, creativity, and responsibility. The YM is responsible to the Pastor. Competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

A Job Description and Application Form are available at Prince of Peace School (563) 242-1663, Prince of Peace Parish (563) 242-3311, or online at: https://davenportdiocese.schoolspring.com/