Lenten Meals 2025

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes will offer two fish dinners. The first is March 7 from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Vianney. Cost is $5-$12. The second is April 4 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes. Cost is $5 to $12.

Burlington/West Burling­ton — Knights of Columbus fish fries, every Friday through April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish Hall in West Burlington. Dine in only. Meal cost ranges from $5 to $14.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through April 11 in Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish Hall from 4-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Costs vary from $5-$12. Ladies’ Auxiliary will host a bake sale each Friday.

Davenport — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through April 11 at Columbus Hall from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $6-$15.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish’s 43rd annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays from March 7 to April 11 from 4-7 p.m. in the St. Alphonsus Church/Early Learning Center. Cost ranges from $5-$14 . Call 563-322-0987 for information.

Houghton — Knights of Columbus fish fries March 7, 21 and April 4 from 5- 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Iowa City — Regina Fish Fry, Fridays of Lent every Friday through April 11 from 5-7 p.m. in the Regina cafeteria. Dine in or carry out. Cost is $5-$14 depending on menu. Call 319-338-5436 to order carry out starting at 4:30 p.m. each Friday.

Iowa City — St. Mary Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries every Friday through April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center.

Knoxville — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through April 11 from 5-7 p.m. in the St. Anthony Parish Hall. Meal costs vary from $10-$13. Carryout available by calling the church hall at 641-828-8196 or Jim Brees at 641-218-4788.

Mount Pleasant — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through April 11 at St. Alphonsus Parish’s Manning Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out.

Pella — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through April 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. at 726 218th Place. Dine in or take out (no calling ahead for take out, just come inside). Cost is $7-$13.

Washington — Knights of Columbus Fish Fries every Friday through April 11 at the KC Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $7 to $15.

West Liberty — Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph Church will host shrimp or catfish fry dinners March 7, 21, April 4 and 11 from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $5 to $15.