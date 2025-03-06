DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION, ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, MT. PLEASANT, IA

St. Alphonsus, Mt. Pleasant, is seeking a Director of Faith Formation. The director’s primary responsibilities will be the oversight of religious education programs, the creation of faith formation programs for youth and adults, and oversight of the Safe Environment Program. This is a full-time exempt position. Applications should include a cover letter and resume and sent attention Father Ross Epping, 607 S. Jackson Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641. Applications can also be filed online, and the link can be found on the St. Alphonsus website: mtpstalphonsus.org