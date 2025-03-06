Clergy invited to care for creation program

Iowa Interfaith Power & Light (IIPL) invites clergy to apply for a one-year cohort program aimed at developing leaders in environmental ministries. Through mentorship, training and connections with other faith leaders, clergy will gain tools to enhance stewardship of the earth and resilience in their faith communities.

Eligible participants must be full-time Iowa clergy committed to the full experience and have the support of their councils, boards or other governing bodies. IIPL will accept applications at iowaipl.org/cohorts through May 31 for cohorts beginning Sept.1-Aug. 15, 2026 and Sept. 1, 2026-Aug. 15, 2027.

Topics to be covered include the basic science of climate change, climate communications and storytelling with congregations, working with community organizations and governments on projects to make buildings, grounds and congregations more resilient to climate change, and advocacy work.

Tim Gossett, associate director of IIPL, will facilitate the cohorts, along with several experts in climate-informed ministry. Learn more about the program at iowaipl.or/cohorts.