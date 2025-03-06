CEMETERY PLOTS, MT. CALVARY CATHOLIC CEMETERY, DAVENPORT, IA 3 plots, side by side. Location: New 2, Lot 18 $1200 each or all 3 for $3200, 563-210-8170 Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! More from the Catholic MessengerPella burns mortgageYouths to attend national conference in person and virtuallyScouts celebrate ‘extraordinary’ achievement Posted on Mar 6, 2025