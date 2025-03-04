Page updated Mar. 4, 2025

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

2025 Lenten Meals List

March 9

Long Grove — Chris Green will give a presentation at St. Ann Parish at 2 p.m. on her journey to Poland for the 80th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of the German Nazi Concentration and Extermination ­­Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. All are welcome but the subject matter might be difficult for children younger than fifth-graders. Light refreshments will be served.

March 13

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults adoration, confessions, dinner. Confessions from 5-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish. Dinner at Pancheros at 6 p.m. Adoration at Our Lady of Victory from 7-8 p.m.

March 16

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap features Bishop Dennis Walsh. His topic is The Jubilee Year: What it is, why it is important and how it can help us grow spiritually. Meet at Jersey Grill’s Upper Room at 4 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting an Irish breakfast from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the social hall. Free will donations will be accepted. Several themed pots of gold will be raffled off.

March 14-15

Davenport — The St. Patrick Society is hosting its annual Gathering of the Clan Luncheon on March 14 and Grand Parade on March 15. For details on these events, as well as application information for Irish Mother of the Year and St. Patrick Society scholarships, go to www.stpatsqc.com

March 18-20

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Holy Face Mission March 18-20. Father Lawrence Carney will join the parish’s Holy Face Devotion Reparations Prayer Group March 18 at 6 p.m. Mass, followed by food and fellowship. The March 19-20 mission starts at 5 p.m. with Mass, followed by food and fellowship.

March 21-22

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a “Resurrected Treasure Sale” March 21 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 22 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Items may be dropped off at the church office by March 17.

March 22

Riverside — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a music workshop March 22 for music ministers and clergy at St. Mary Catholic Church in Riverside. The featured presenter is David Pitt, professor of Sacramental and Liturgical Theology at Loras College in Dubuque and frequent director of the Davenport Diocese’s choir. The workshop will focus on music selection for Mass and will include both theory and practice, culminating in a walk through the Mass using the music selected by participants. Music/choir directors and accompanists are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register, please visit: www.davenportdiocese.org/liturgy-events#MMW2025

March 23

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting Spring Porky Pig Bingo Party. The event begins with Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a soup and sandwich lunch at 11 a.m. A free will donation will be accepted for the meal. Twenty games of bingo will commence at noon. Play to win an Easter ham. Festivities include a raffle and door prizes.

March 26

Delmar — A Lenten retreat will take place at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish. The service will include Stations of the Cross, Bible readings, reflections, prayer and more. A meal will follow.

March 29

Iowa City — Married and engaged couples are invited to a date night to celebrate and strengthen their relationships. The evening starts with Mass at 4:30 p.m. followed by event check-in and social time. A buffet pasta dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a talk and Q&A from Doug Hinderer, a Relevant Radio host and licensed marriage and family counselor, from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $30 per couple. Register at stpatsic.com by March 16. Scholarships are available.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the annual Culture of Life Dinner at 5 p.m. in the parish hall. Dr. Craig Cunningham, a NaPro Technology Medical Consultant, will speak. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4vs5rn5d. .

April 7

Washington — St. James Parish will host a talk by Dr. Tim Millea, “The Passion and Crucifixion of Christ: A Medical and Scriptural Analysis,” at 7 p.m. in Tobin Hall.

ONGOING

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently started reviewing “The Lemon Tree” by Sandy Tolan, a nonfiction book about a Jewish woman and a Muslim man who became friends. The book study group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Hiawatha, Iowa – Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

LENTEN PROGRAMS

Clinton — The Justice and Peace Commission of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is offering Peace Soup Suppers March 18, March 25 and April 1 at 6 p.m. Each event includes a presentation from a local organization committed to reaching out in faith, hope and charity to make a difference. The March 18 speaker is Ann McGlynn of Tapestry Farms, an urban farm system where refugees and volunteers collaboratively cultivate 10 plots across the Quad Cities, fostering regenerative growth for the community’s benefit. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bowl, spoon and drink container. A free will donation will be accepted in support of the presenting organization.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a Lenten lecture and soup supper series in the parish hall March 11, 18 and 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. Each talk focuses on a papal encyclical. The March 11 talk covers “Rerum Novarum”: Economic justice and the dignity of workers. A suggested donation of $8 will support the parish’s Carlo Acutis Faith Formation Program.