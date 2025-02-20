Question Box: What is the Feast of ‘the Chair of St. Peter’?

By Fr. Thom Hennen

Question Box

Q: I notice that the Feast of “the Chair of St. Peter” is coming up. What is that all about?

A: Yes, each year the Church celebrates the Feast of the Chair of St. Peter on Feb. 22. So, what’s the big deal? Why do we celebrate a piece of furniture?

Of course, the “chair” means a lot more than just a place to sit. From antiquity, chairs have been associated with governance and teaching authority. Moses sat down to instruct the people and to sit in judgement over the cases that were brought to him (see Ex 18:13). Similarly, in the most famous of his sermons (the “Sermon on the Mount”), Jesus takes up the position of the teacher, presenting himself as a kind of “new Moses.” He goes up the mountain (again, like Moses going up Sinai) and delivers the law: “Blessed are the poor in spirit,” etc. (see Mt 5:1-2).

You might think of the other way in which we use the word “chair,” as in the chair of a committee, department or meeting.

But why seated and not standing? Why a chair and not a pulpit? I suppose this was simply because in times past those who taught or who were in a position of authority were typically older and therefore considered wise. It would make sense to provide a chair, especially if the teacher, governor or judge was to be present for any length of time. As with many of our symbols, practicality underlies the custom. In the Catholic liturgy, only the bishop is allowed to give his homily seated, if he wishes, but I have rarely seen it. Also, that might be a signal to buckle up for a lengthy discourse.

If you go to the Basilica of St. Peter’s in Rome, you will see in the apse of the church, under an alabaster window representing the Holy Spirit, a rather large, bronze chair (sculpted by Gian Lorenzo Bernini), seemingly descending from the heavens. At the corners of the chair stand four figures, representing St. Ambrose, St. Augustine, St. John Chrysostom and St. Athanasius (four pivotal doctors of the Church, two Western and two Eastern).

There is actually a large reliquary containing a more ancient and less ornate wooden chair that some have thought St. Peter may have used. It was on display in 2024 for the first time since 1867. Still, it isn’t a “magic” chair. It is a symbol of the authority given to Peter by Christ: “You are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Mt 16:18-19).

We invoke this image of the chair also when we say that the pope (the successor of St. Peter) speaks ex cathedra, i.e. “from the chair.” This is probably worth a separate column at some point but, briefly, this is when the pope, invoking his office, teaches definitively on a matter of faith or morals. Such teachings are considered infallible and are to be accepted by all the faithful.

The other place we see special chairs, of course, is in every parish church or chapel. The three main pieces of furniture that must be in the sanctuary are the altar, the ambo (pulpit) and the chair. The chair, or cathedra, is especially important in a cathedral, which is the seat of the local bishop.

(Father Thom Hennen serves as the pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and vicar general for the Diocese of Davenport. Send questions to messenger@davenportdiocese.org)