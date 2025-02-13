Question Box: What is Church teaching on cannabis?

By Fr. Thom Hennen

Question Box

Q: From a Catholic perspective, is the recreational use of cannabis ever permissible? Is this a black and white issue or is this a matter in which Catholics may follow their consciences?

A: This issue has become much more of a question since the wider legalization of cannabis in many states. In neighboring states like Iowa and Illinois, this can get even more complicated, as it is legal in one state and not the other. Also, cannabis is still illegal at the federal level. As Catholics, we should obey civil laws, as long as they are reasonable and just. Personally, I think most laws that limit or prohibit the use of cannabis achieve that standard and have the public good in mind.

You won’t find a specific teaching on cannabis use in the body of official documents from the Church. However, several articles and other resources treat this issue from an informed Catholic perspective. Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver probably has the most extensive and specific treatment of this subject in his 2023 pastoral letter “That They Might Have Life” (https://archden.org/that-they-might-have-life/).

Interestingly, the “Catechism of the Catholic Church” treats drug use in the section on the Fifth Commandment — “You shall not kill.” There it states: “The use of drugs inflicts very grave damage on human health and life. Their use, except on strictly therapeutic grounds, is a grave offense” (par. 2291). In the case of “hard” drugs, this is obvious, but perhaps less so with cannabis, often seen as a “soft” drug. The Catechism does not make this distinction, however.

A good starting question might be, “Why does a person use cannabis?” If it is truly for therapeutic reasons and prescribed by a doctor who, in his or her informed professional opinion can see the benefit of cannabis for some patients, that decision would be permissible as long as its usage is within the law. Some prescription drugs out there have the active ingredients of cannabis and may be effective without producing a “high.”

If, however, a person is using cannabis to self-medicate, to “numb” or to escape, that is a different matter. Of course, alcohol can be used in the same way and that would be similarly problematic. The Catechism addresses this too: “The virtue of temperance disposes us to avoid every kind of excess: the abuse of food, alcohol, tobacco, or medicine. Those incur grave guilt who, by drunkenness or a love of speed, endanger their own and others’ safety on the road, at sea, or in the air” (par. 2290). At the same time, the Catechism certainly does not forbid the consumption of alcohol completely and multiple biblical references would seem to support it, though always in moderation.

A further question might be, “Can someone appropriately use cannabis in a similar way as alcohol, that is, socially, for its own enjoyment and in moderation? Perhaps, but I’m not sure we are really comparing apples to apples. Cannabis may be significantly more mood-altering (even from a single use) than a drink or two. Also, the potency of most cannabis is much higher today than in the past. It can be addictive and long-term use can be linked to serious forms of psychosis.

I know I am circling the plane here a bit but you can see that it is not exactly a “black and white” issue nor is it completely “up for grabs.” Given what the Catechism says about drugs in general, given that it is still illegal in many states and at the federal level, and given the known dangers, my “semi-official” opinion is that recreational cannabis use should be avoided.

In the end, as Christians we should always strive for the higher ideal rather than settle for what is merely “permissible.”

(Father Thom Hennen serves as the pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and vicar general for the Diocese of Davenport. Send questions to messenger@davenportdiocese.org)