Preparing for an uncertain future: Iowa City Catholic Worker and advocates mobilize to protect immigrants’ children

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — A member of the Iowa City Catholic Worker community, worried about the well-being of children whose parents entered the U.S. undocumented and may face deportation, asked her husband, an attorney, what they could do to help. Last year, Iowa City Catholic Worker (ICCW) provided services to 500 immigrants, most of them with children.

Following research and consultation with his law partners, Craig Davis recommended that parents execute a Power of Attorney: Temporary Delegation of Authority for a Minor Child. He shared that recommendation during an ICCW virtual meeting Feb. 11, one of an ongoing series of meetings, trainings and advocacy efforts aimed at ensuring the well-being of families and individuals.

Earlier that day, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) thanked Pope Francis for “his support for the U.S. bishops’ work with migrants and refugees amid the current ‘struggle’ on immigration policies in the U.S.” Archbishop Timothy Broglio asked the Holy Father “for your continued prayers so that we may find the courage as a nation to build a more humane system of immigration, one that protects our communities while safeguarding the dignity of all.”

That evening, Davis told the ICCW virtual gathering that his specialty is real estate not immigration law but the preparatory research and collaboration make it possible for him to help families. Delegating parental rights would allow parents to designate trusted family or friends to provide care and make decisions for their child. “In an emergency, it’s a good option,” Davis, who practices law in Washington, Iowa, told The Catholic Messenger in a later interview.

So far, he has met with two families, referred to him by Emily Sinnwell, an ICCW co-founder. Both families have close friends willing to take on that responsibility, if it becomes necessary. “I understand there’s quite a few more,” Davis said, referring to families that are considering delegation of parental rights if they were to be deported.

One woman attending the virtual meeting asked about the commitment involved in providing temporary authority for a child. It is substantial, Davis pointed out, with responsibilities for caring for the child and arranging for food, shelter, school, clothing and other necessities. Temporary guardianship could begin “without warning,” he said. Parents, he advised, must ask in advance whether the adults they choose to make decisions for their children agree to do so and will take good care of them.

Davis said he and his law firm are providing their services pro bono for the families requesting to delegate their parental rights. He is also meeting with an attorney in Iowa City about expanding the group of attorneys able to provide this service. “I hope we do lots of these (forms) and that they never have to be used. Everybody’s got to pitch in and this is something I can do,” Davis said.

ICCW describes this option as one more way “we’re connecting immigrant families with people of faith in our network to create these legally binding safety plans…This is just one example of how our Rapid Response Network is making a difference — whether it’s offering housing support, documenting raids, organizing vigils or ensuring families are taken care of, no matter what.”

More than 90 people attended the Feb. 11 virtual meeting, ICCW reported. Among them was Jhojan Cano Espinal, a domestic worker and immigrant living in New Hampton who, with his partner Juan Felipe Velasquez Ramirez, fled violence and persecution in Columbia. Jhojan shared their story, speaking in Spanish as Sinnwell translated. The partners arrived in Iowa last July and resettled with extended family who have lived there for years, according to ICCW.

Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) personnel detained Felipe during a routine check-in earlier this month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and he was placed in “expedited removal,” ICCW reported. “We wanted to do things right,” Jhojan said. “We felt like this is a huge injustice. We didn’t come here looking for money. We came here to find safety. … We’re good people. We’re not going to hurt anyone. We ask for the same treatment back.” Jhojan is leaning into his faith. “We have confidence in God and the people helping us out.”

For more information

To learn more about the Power of Attorney, Temporary Delegation of Authority for a Minor Child or to participate in the Rapid Response Network, contact the Iowa City Catholic Worker (iowacitycatholicworker@gmail.com) (Facebook: Iowa City Catholic Worker) or call 563-513-1587.