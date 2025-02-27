Persons, places and things: Writing the next chapter

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

Two years ago, I began a journey with five other Catholics to discern the next chapter in my life, grounded in faith and Ignatian spirituality. We met monthly for six months, sharing what we discovered in our readings, reflections and writings. I am grateful for the insights and friendships that grew from our journey. We explored, “Who do God and I want me to be in my next chapter?” “What do God and I want me to do (spend my time on) in my next chapter?”

My next chapter is retirement, which will begin the first week of May, following a fulfilling 44-year career in journalism — 21-1/2 years at the Quad-City Times and 23 years with The Catholic Messenger. Letting go is challenging work but the right thing to do. Richard P. Johnson, PhD, helps me understand why in his book, “Creating a Successful Retirement: Finding Peace and Purpose.”

Johnson wrote, “One wise person once commented that personal change is difficult, not because opening new doors is hard, but because it’s so hard to close the ‘old’ doors — and retirement means that we close doors.”

In a letter to The Catholic Messenger Board of Directors, I wrote, in part:

Nearly 23 years ago, I embarked on a new career leading The Catholic Messenger as its editor. This amazing journey deepened and expanded my appreciation for faith-based journalism and the Catholic Church, the pearl of great price.

Now it is time to embark on a new journey, which I pray will be a grace-filled transition to retirement by the first week of May 2025. It has been a great ride! The decision to retire, however, is challenging for me. The Catholic Messenger is imprinted in my heart. Publication of each week’s issue is like giving birth to a beloved child. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the pangs of giving “birth” were strongest.

I continue to discern God’s will for me in this next chapter of my life, which I hope will include plenty of bike rides, hikes, spiritual enrichment and learning opportunities, writing and editing and service to others.

In consultation with the board of directors, which our publisher Bishop Dennis Walsh leads, The Catholic Messenger has begun advertising the position of Editor on the Diocese of Davenport website, this week’s Catholic Messenger, and other media outlets. The board also created a search committee to evaluate candidates best equipped to guide this award-winning publication into the future.

Bishop Walsh and the other board members expressed full support for the Messenger and the value of both a print and digital version. Bishop believes that a diocesan newspaper helps connect the faithful with the broader diocesan community and the broader Church.

Reading, writing and storytelling have been my passion since childhood. My senior year class named me as the biggest storyteller (that may or may not have been a compliment!). As I developed editing skills in my journalism career, that grew into another passion. I hope to contribute editorials and occasional stories in The Catholic Messenger as time and space permits, with the staff and Bishop Walsh’s blessings.

Every avid reader appreciates moving to the next chapter in a great book. Some stories are so engrossing that we don’t want them to end. God is the author of our book of life and I am leaning into the Holy Spirit to guide me in this next, grace-filled chapter!

(Contact Editor Barb Arland-Fye at arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org)