Messenger wins two INA awards

The Catholic Messenger earned a second-place award and a third-place award in the 2025 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, announced during the 2025 Convention and Awards Ceremony Feb. 6 in Des Moines.

Catholic Messenger Editor Barb Arland-Fye earned second place in the Best News Story (weekly, class III) category for her story “Fate of $5.5 Million Supportive Housing Project is in Clinton City Council’s Hands.” The judge commented, “Well explained article and its impact within the community. Both sides of the issue were addressed and balanced. Good sources and use of quotes.”

In Coverage of Government and Politics (class 3), Arland-Fye earned the third-place award, based on three different stories on Iowa Immigration Law. The judge’s comment: “Specialized, detailed focus on a key national issue localized and made relatable for readers.”

The Iowa Newspaper Association is an association of 241 newspaper members from throughout Iowa “working together to provide the citizens of Iowa with information and leadership for today and far into the 21st century” (INA website). Members range from weeklies of 750 subscribers or less to large newspapers that publish several or more times a week.

As a way to gauge the competition, INA newspapers submitted approximately 3,200 entries for this year’s competition. The Kansas Press Association judged the 2025 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests.

The Messenger is grateful for the affirmation of its colleagues in the secular press, which demonstrates an acknowledgment of excellence in a faith-based publication.