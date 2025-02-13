Meeting the spiritual needs of Newman students/ Satisfacer las necesidades espirituales de los estudiantes del Centro Newman

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I write to you today to share an important matter that calls for our collective support and prayers.

As a priest, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that Catholic student organizations on college campuses have on the faith and formation of our young Catholics. The Newman Catholic Student Center at the University of Iowa is experiencing tremendous growth, a testament to its vital mission. Last fall, I had the privilege of meeting the dedicated staff and FOCUS missionaries at the center. During the short time I spent with them, their passion for making disciples for the Church and the world was unmistakable. They lead students into a deeper relationship with Jesus and equip them with leadership skills that will serve both them and the Church for a lifetime. These young men and women actively participate in liturgy, sacraments, prayer, music, and service projects — experiences that not only enrich their college years but also prepare them for future leadership in their families, parishes, and communities.

This remarkable growth, while a blessing, has also brought new challenges. The increasing demand for programs and events is stretching the center’s usual funding sources. Newman Center staff work tirelessly to support the spiritual needs of these students, while the financial resources required to sustain and expand these ministries continue to grow.

The Newman Catholic Student Center is a vital ministry within the Diocese of Davenport, providing a strong faith community for students navigating life on a secular campus. To ensure its continued success, I ask for your generous financial support during the special Strengthen collection on Feb. 15 and 16, 2025. Your contributions will help sustain the center’s mission by funding essential programming, maintaining facilities, and expanding outreach to even more students seeking spiritual guidance.

Together, we can ensure that the Newman Center remains a beacon of faith, formation, and fellowship for generations to come. Thank you for your prayers and support.

Thank you very much!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Satisfacer las necesidades espirituales de los estudiantes del Centro Newman

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Les escribo hoy para compartirles un asunto importante que requiere nuestro apoyo y oraciones colectivas.

Como sacerdote, he sido testigo directo del profundo impacto que las organizaciones estudiantiles católicas en los campus universitarios tienen en la fe y la formación de nuestros jóvenes católicos. El Centro para Estudiantes Católicos Newman de la Universidad de Iowa está experimentando un enorme crecimiento, un testimonio de su vital misión. El otoño pasado, tuve el privilegio de conocer al dedicado personal y a los misioneros de FOCUS en el Centro. Durante el breve tiempo que pasé con ellos, su pasión por hacer discípulos para la Iglesia y el mundo era inconfundible. Conducen a los estudiantes a una relación más profunda con Jesús y los equipan con habilidades de liderazgo que les servirán a ellos y a la Iglesia durante toda la vida. Estos jóvenes, hombres y mujeres, participan activamente en la liturgia, los sacramentos, la oración, la música y los proyectos de servicio: experiencias que no solo enriquecen sus años universitarios, sino que también los preparan para el futuro liderazgo en sus familias, parroquias y comunidades.

Este notable crecimiento, si bien es una bendición, también ha traído consigo nuevos desafíos. La creciente demanda de programas y eventos está agotando las fuentes de financiación habituales del Centro. El personal del Centro Newman trabaja incansablemente para apoyar las necesidades espirituales de estos estudiantes, mientras que los recursos financieros necesarios para sostener y expandir estos ministerios siguen aumentando.

El Centro para Estudiantes Católicos Newman es un ministerio vital dentro de la Diócesis de Davenport, que ofrece una comunidad de fe sólida para los estudiantes que se desenvuelven en un campus secular. Para garantizar su éxito continuo, solicito su generoso apoyo financiero durante la colecta especial Fortalecer del 15 y 16 de febrero de 2025. Sus contribuciones ayudarán a sostener la misión del Centro financiando la programación esencial, manteniendo las instalaciones y ampliando el alcance a aún más estudiantes que buscan orientación espiritual.

Juntos podemos garantizar que el Centro Newman siga siendo un faro de fe, formación y compañerismo para las generaciones futuras. Gracias por sus oraciones y apoyo.

¡Muchas gracias!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport