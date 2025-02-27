Lent in the Byzantine Catholic Church

By Fr. Bruce Riebe

For The Catholic Messenger

On the day before Ash Wednesday one year, I was in my car listening to a prominent Catholic radio station. In conjunction with the program content for the day, the host confidently reminded the audience that Lent begins tomorrow for all Catholics. I’m certain this scene was repeated many times throughout the globe. My instinct was to slam on the brakes and call the station. My complaint — Lent doesn’t start on Ash Wednesday for “all” Catholics. Eastern Catholics begin the great fast on the Monday before “Ash Wednesday” for lack of a better term (as there is no receiving of ashes in the Eastern Church).

Hopefully, your curiosity is aroused. In this column, written in the 25th anniversary year of “Orientale Lumen” (“Light of the East”) by St. John Paul II, I will highlight the Lenten differences of the Eastern lung of the Church (in this encyclical he noted that the Church needs to breathe with both of her lungs — East and West).

Lent in the Byzantine Church ends on the Friday before Holy Week (which is a separate entity). Sundays are included in the counting period. If you count backwards 40 days you will arrive at the Monday before Ash Wednesday. Instead of ashes, the faithful who attend services (or forgiveness vespers the night before) are anointed with oil. Scripture says, “When you fast, do not look glum like the hypocrites. They neglect their appearance so others may see they are fasting. When you fast anoint your head and wash your face so that you may not appear to be fasting…” (Mt. 6:16-18).

Fasting is one of the three Lenten pillars along with prayer and almsgiving. Abstaining from meat on Wednesdays and Fridays of Lent is required. The first day of Lent and Good Friday are days of strict fast where the faithful are obligated to refrain from meat, eggs and dairy products. The encouraged tradition, which actually is trending in our day, is voluntary adherence to the strict fast for the entirety of Lent!

It may come as a surprise that we do not celebrate the Divine Liturgy (Mass) on Lenten weekdays. Every liturgy is a “Little Easter” commemorating the Resurrection of Our Lord. Since Lent is a penitential season, we celebrate the liturgy only on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the faithful may receive the Eucharist during the Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts, offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. This is a combination Vesper/Communion Service (no consecration), similar to what the Western Church utilizes on Good Friday. We celebrate Matins, the Hours or other services the other weekdays.

How does it feel to breathe with both lungs? Hopefully, more satisfying! And what about those extra two days per year of Lent? Over the course of a lifetime … more opportunity to grow closer to Our Lord. That’s what our yearly Lenten journey is about — with whatever lung you breathe most with!

(Fr. Bruce Riebe is a Byzantine Catholic priest of the Ruthenian Eparchy of Parma, Ohio. He currently serves the congregation of St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Muscatine and the Outreach in Des Moines.)