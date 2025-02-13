Football fans compete in “Souper-Bowl” food drive

Contributed
Knights of Columbus Council #707 of Clinton/Camanche hosted a Souper-Bowl food drive earlier this month. Pictured are, from left, David Frantz, Steve Gassman, Steve Kratz, Jim Winkle, Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, Father Paul Appel and Jim Horst.

The Catholic Messenger
Knights of Columbus Council #707 hosted Souper-Bowl food collections earlier this month at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton and Church of the Visitation Parish in Camanche.
Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans at each parish duked it out to see who could donate the most food. The Chiefs won in Clinton, while the Eagles won in Camanche.
The parishes raised a total of 483 pounds for local food pantries.

