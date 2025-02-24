Editor/General Manager, The Catholic Messenger

JOB TITLE: EDITOR/GENERAL MANAGER

REPORTS TO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FLSA CLASSIFICATION: Full-Time, Exempt

JOB PRIMARY PURPOSE/FUNCTION

Reporting to The Board of Directors of The Catholic Messenger, the Editor oversees the day-to-day news and production operations of The Catholic Messenger and auxiliary news products, supervising all members, plus freelance personnel.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Write news stories, editorials and commentary, plus additional copy for headlines, photo captions and graphic illustrations; take photographs and video and edit the contributions of all who write for or submit content for The Catholic Messenger.

Approve or reject editorial content, website comments and Facebook postings.

Oversee page design and adherence to the production schedule.

Responsible for News Team planning and for interdepartmental collaboration that involves the News Team.

Responsible for recommending the annual budget, working in collaboration with the chancery’s finance director, and for adhering to the budget. The editor is responsible to the Board of Directors for budget issues.

Represent and articulate the teachings and traditions of the Catholic faith both in print and in other communications.

Serve as staff representative to The Catholic Messenger Board of Directors and work collaboratively with the board to set the agenda for committee meetings.

Serve as a non-voting ex-officio member of the publishing company’s Management Team, attend and participate in the regularly scheduled meetings of that team.

Interview job candidates, conduct employee evaluations and manage human resources for The Catholic Messenger.

Coordinate The Catholic Messenger staff in production of the publication to ensure successful production and distribution of the Diocesan newspaper and e-edition to subscribers and oversee postings to website/social media.

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and/or Mass Communications. Progressively responsible experience in the field of journalism, including editing and management responsibilities.

A minimum of five years’ experience in weekly newspaper production, reporting, editing.

QUALIFICATIONS

Efficient and effective organizational skills.

Strong communication skills, able to communicate with staff, sources, parish representatives and the public.

Practicing Roman Catholic who understands Church teaching.

Interpersonal professional relationships, both internally and externally to the Diocese of Davenport, which encourage openness, candor and trust.

Overall soundness of decisions, effective delegation and maintenance of confidentiality for all sensitive information.

Meet or exceed development objectives established in budgetary process.

DIRECT REPORTS

The Catholic Messenger Staff

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Salary considerations will be commensurate with education and experience.

Send resume and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment to:

The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.