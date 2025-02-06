Communicating our views

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editorial

A subscriber called The Catholic Messenger last week to share his thoughts about a couple of articles that he said did not reflect his viewpoint or that of other people with whom he associates. The conversation that followed could serve as a template for effective communication in this anxious era in which words too often become missiles and tone of voice and demeanor convey hostility and superiority.

While expressing his viewpoint, the subscriber never raised his voice or lashed out at the Messenger staffer listening to him. He didn’t threaten and he listened respectfully as the staffer responded to his comments. The staffer expressed appreciation for a comment the subscriber made and he agreed with some of the counterpoints he heard. He also shared concerns based on his personal experiences, which enhanced the staffer’s understanding of the subscriber’s viewpoint. The conversation ended with both people affirmed by the exchange and a willingness to continue dialoguing in the future.

Also last week, the Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) held a webinar that focused on the legislative process and issues of concern to Iowa’s bishops at the state level and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) at the national level. ICC Executive Director Tom Chapman is taking time to meet with new legislators, both Republicans and Democrats. “We try to get to know them a little better, see what they’re interested in and try to do some good work with them,” he told webinar participants. His approach underscores an important message: Focus on issues, not ideologies!

He encourages Iowa constituents to share their thoughts and concerns with their state legislators and members of Congress. The ICC website

(iowacatholicconference.org) provides easy access to action alerts on issues at the state and national levels. It also links us to contact information for our elected representatives. “We need to speak the truth in love. We need to be who we are but at the same time, we need to make sure that we have good conversations with people. They’re not always going to change their minds but it’s important to continue to engage,” Chapman said.

A webinar participant recommended reading Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik’s “Nine Rules for Civility and Integrity for Faith Communities and Everyone Else.” His guidance is excellent. You can find the rules in a 2018 America article (https://tinyurl.com/2h968w3m). Briefly, he advises us:

Listen to one another, which requires time and energy.

Presume that each of you are working for the common good.

Recognize the validity of contending groups in society.

Show respect for the person with whom you differ.

Include all members of society. Be especially attentive to minorities and marginalized persons.

Distinguish between facts and opinions.

Critique an idea without lambasting a person.

Do not assume or impugn motives.

Be willing to be self-critical.

Pope Francis also offers excellent insights on communicating our views in his World Day of Social Communications message for 2025, which reflects on this Jubilee Year of Hope. The message’s theme is “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts” (1 Peter 3:15-16).

The pope directed his message to journalists and communicators but all of us would benefit from these examples in conveying our viewpoints in the public square and in our workplaces, schools, communities and homes:

Our communication “should be steeped in gentleness and closeness, like the talk of companions on the road.” Jesus communicated this way as he walked alongside the two disciples of Emmaus.

Speak to the heart, “arousing not passionate reactions of defensiveness and anger, but attitudes of openness and friendship.” Generate commitment, empathy and concern for others. Our communication should recognize “the dignity of each human being, and [in] working together to care for our common home” (“Dilexit Nos” 217).

“Work on ridding ourselves of self-promotion and self-absorption” and “avoid the risk of shouting over others in order to make our voices heard.”

“Be meek and never forget the faces of other people …”

“Make room for the heartfelt trust that, like a slender but resistant flower, does not succumb to the ravages of life, but blossoms and grows in the most unexpected places.”

Help to “spread a culture of care, build bridges and break down the visible and invisible barriers of the present time.”

The conversation between The Catholic Messenger subscriber and staffer offers a good start.

Barb Arland-Fye, Editor

arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org