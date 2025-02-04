Clinton-area scholarship applications now open – Deadline is April 30, 2025

CLINTON — Applications for college scholarships from the Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust are now open for the 2025-26 academic year. Clinton National Bank, trustee, intends to award approximately $200,000 in 2025. In recent years, the awards have provided support for more than 80 students per year.

Successful applicants must have graduated or will graduate from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and currently attend or will attend a two- or four-year college or university physically located in the State of Iowa. An independent selection committee will review applications and the trustee will notify successful applicants. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college in the fall.

Each scholarship has its own award criteria. Examples of award criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extracurricular activities and financial need. The trustee and selection committee encourage area students to apply and continue the higher-education legacy that Mount St. Clare College provided over the decades in Clinton.

The scholarship funds were established for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University in Clinton. The Sisters of St. Francis, area families, alumni and others connected to Mount St. Clare College fund the scholarships.

Applications are available on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships or from Clinton Community College or area high schools. Deadline is April 30; notification letters will be sent in June.