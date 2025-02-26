Cancer listening post Feb. 28 in Fairfield

The Iowa Farmers Union, in collaboration with State Rep. Megan Srinivas and Jefferson County Supervisor Joe Ledger, is hosting a Cancer Listening Post at the Fairfield Public Library in Jefferson County from 4:30-6 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity for farmers, rural residents and community members to share their personal experiences with cancer and its impact on their lives. Decision-makers from both parties will be present to listen and participate in discussions on tackling Iowa’s rising cancer rates.

Recent data highlights Iowa as one of the states with the fastest-growing cancer rates in the country. The Cancer Listening Post will serve as a platform for individuals to voice concerns, discuss potential causes and explore solutions to improve healthcare and prevention efforts in rural communities.

“These listening sessions are crucial for gathering firsthand accounts of how cancer is affecting our communities,” State Rep. Srinivas said. “By hearing directly from those impacted, we can push for better policies, increased research and stronger support systems for Iowans facing cancer.”

The Iowa Farmers Union encourages farmers, healthcare advocates and concerned citizens to attend these sessions and make their voices heard. For more information, contact Tommy Hexter, policy director of Iowa Farmers Union at thexter@iowafarmersunion.org.

About Iowa Farmers Union

The Iowa Farmers Union is dedicated to supporting family farms, sustainable agriculture and rural communities. Through advocacy, education and grassroots engagement, IFU works to promote policies that benefit farmers and protect the environment.