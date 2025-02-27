Ash Wednesday begins our Lenten journey / Con el Miércoles de Ceniza empieza nuestro camino cuaresmal

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This year, Luke is our traveling companion through Lent. Of the four Gospels, Luke draws our gaze to the margins. For him, it’s not the poor in spirit who are blessed, but the poor… those wracked by hunger or by grief; those hated for following the poor carpenter from Nazareth. For Luke, the logic of the world, of empire, is opposed to the logic of God’s Reign.

On the First Sunday of Lent, we’ll hear of Jesus’ Temptation in the Desert. He is driven into the desert by the Holy Spirit, and there the devil holds before him the satisfaction of every hunger, worldly power and glory, and even the allure of promised safety from all harm. Jesus passes the test. Do we?

This Lent, we’re asked to follow Jesus into the desert, and renew our priorities. We call that conversion. And it takes a lifetime. We need to do the hard work of looking inward and asking: what am I putting before love of God and love of neighbor; of following Christ? Things? Power? Security? And at what cost — not only to ourselves, but to others, especially the poor, marginalized, and oppressed? That’s to whom Luke points our gaze. And, then, relying on God’s grace, we can begin to make that turn, which is what conversion means, back towards Christ.

On this journey, we are not alone. By our example, we strengthen and uphold those making their first journey to the font: the Elect called to the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and Eucharist. We also support and encourage each other, baptized faithful on our way back to the font to renew our promises.

Like a loving Mother, the Church, too, gives us helps on this desert journey: prayer, fasting and almsgiving. By our fasting and abstinence, we put aside those temptations that pull us from our relationship with God. As a reminder, the Church asks us to observe this discipline during Lent:

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of fast. On days of fast, one full meal and two lesser meals are allowed. Eating between meals is not permitted. Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 are bound to fast. This, of course, is the bare minimum. I would challenge you, if possible, to go further in your practice of fasting during Lent.

Ash Wednesday and all of the Fridays of Lent are also days of abstinence. On days of abstinence, meat may not be taken. The law of abstinence binds all Catholics 14 years of age or older.

If members of the faithful are unable to observe the fast and abstinence regulations because of ill health or other reasons, they are urged to practice other forms of penance and self-denial suitable to their condition. Ignoring the laws of fast and abstinence is a serious matter.

We are strengthened in our resistance to temptation by a life of prayer, and especially by the celebration of Eucharist and reconciliation. By our almsgiving and other works of charity, for example, through the CRS Rice Bowl program, we help put our priorities straight.

My friends, I know a lot of us are worried and anxious. In the midst of fear, it is tempting to want to embrace the false promises of the world. I would hope and pray that this Lent we are strengthened to turn from those easy answers and instead embrace the desert journey of faithful discipleship. Because only that road will bring us to refreshing and life-giving waters.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Con el Miércoles de Ceniza empieza nuestro camino cuaresmal

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas Cristo:

Este año, el Evangelio de Lucas es nuestro compañero de viaje en la Cuaresma. De los cuatro evangelios, Lucas nos lleva la mirada hacia los márgenes. Para él, no son bienaventurados los pobres de espíritu, sino los pobres… los que sufren hambre o dolor; los que son odiados por seguir al pobre carpintero de Nazaret. Para Lucas, la lógica del mundo, del imperio, se opone a la lógica del Reino de Dios.

En el Primer Domingo de Cuaresma, escucharemos sobre la tentación de Jesús en el desierto. El Espíritu Santo lo empuja al desierto, y allí el diablo le ofrece la satisfacción de todo hambre, el poder y la gloria mundanos, e incluso el atractivo de la prometida seguridad contra todo mal. Jesús pasa la prueba. ¿Nosotros también?

En esta Cuaresma, se nos pide que sigamos a Jesús al desierto y renovemos nuestras prioridades. A eso lo llamamos conversión, y lleva toda la vida. Necesitamos hacer el duro trabajo de mirar hacia nuestro interior y preguntarnos: ¿qué estoy poniendo antes del amor a Dios y al amor al prójimo, de seguir a Cristo? ¿Las cosas? ¿El poder? ¿La seguridad? ¿Y a qué precio, no sólo para nosotros mismos, sino para los demás, especialmente los pobres, marginados y oprimidos? A ellos es a quienes Lucas dirige nuestra mirada. Y, entonces, confiando en la gracia de Dios, podemos empezar a dar ese giro, que es lo que significa la conversión, de vuelta a Cristo.

En este camino no estamos solos. Con nuestro ejemplo fortalecemos y sostenemos a quienes hacen su primer viaje a la fuente: los Elegidos llamados a los sacramentos del bautismo, la confirmación y la Eucaristía. También nos apoyamos y animamos unos a otros, fieles bautizados, en nuestro camino de regreso a la fuente para renovar nuestras promesas.

Como una Madre amorosa, la Iglesia también nos brinda ayuda en este camino por el desierto: oración, ayuno y limosna. Con nuestro ayuno y abstinencia , dejamos de lado las tentaciones que nos alejan de nuestra relación con Dios. Como recordatorio, la Iglesia nos pide que observemos esta disciplina durante la Cuaresma:

El Miércoles de Ceniza y el Viernes Santo son días de ayuno. En los días de ayuno se permite una comida completa y dos comidas menores. No se permite comer entre comidas. Los católicos de entre 18 y 59 años están obligados a ayunar. Esto, por supuesto, es el mínimo indispensable. Te desafío a que, si es posible, profundices en tu práctica del ayuno durante la Cuaresma.

El Miércoles de Ceniza y todos los viernes de Cuaresma también son días de abstinencia. En los días de abstinencia no se puede comer carne. La ley de abstinencia es obligatoria para todos los católicos mayores de catorce años.

Si los fieles no pueden observar las normas de ayuno y abstinencia por problemas de salud u otras razones, se les insta a practicar otras formas de penitencia y abnegación adecuadas a su condición. Ignorar las leyes de ayuno y abstinencia es un asunto grave.

Nuestra resistencia a la tentación se fortalece mediante una vida de oración , y especialmente mediante la celebración de la Eucaristía y la reconciliación. Nuestras limosnas y otras obras de caridad, por ejemplo, a través del programa Plato de Arroz de CRS, nos ayudan a poner en orden nuestras prioridades.

Amigos míos, sé que muchos de nosotros estamos preocupados y ansiosos. En medio del miedo, es tentador querer aceptar las falsas promesas del mundo. Espero y rezo para que en esta Cuaresma nos fortalezcamos para alejarnos de esas respuestas fáciles y, en cambio, abrazar el camino del desierto del discipulado fiel; porque solo ese camino nos llevará a aguas refrescantes y vivificantes.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport