Appointments Effective – Tuesday, July 1, 2025

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Very Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, VF, while remaining as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, as Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport, and as Dean of the Burlington Deanery, relieved of assignment as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.
Rev. Andrew Rauenbuehler, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, appointed as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh ,
Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery,
Chancellor

