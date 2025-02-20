A new house for SAU campus ministry

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — With requests for more prayer groups and Bible studies at St. Ambrose University, space was at a premium in Christ the King Chapel, said Father Dale Mallory, chaplain. The chapel’s gathering space “is very public and groups wanted some privacy. The lounge downstairs was more private but booked a lot,” he said. Other places on campus were too public and dorm rooms were too small and not convenient.

Father Mallory and Tammy Norcross-Reitzler, campus minister, talked about options. They asked the SAU administration whether a house near campus might be available and received an offer to use a single level, two-bedroom house on Brown Street. The house received repairs, cleaning and painting and Campus Ministry furnished it, and purchased Bibles and other books for visitors to use. The house has a living room, study, kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms. “The kitchen is nice to have. They can make meals together, have a snack,” Father Mallory said.

Following Mass Feb. 16, he led a group of around 25 students from Christ the King Chapel to the new house for a blessing and dedication. The students filled the living room, front study and into the kitchen.

Father Mallory prayed that the new house would offer the opportunity for more fraternity and serve as a center for campus ministry and a place to witness Christ. Then he sprinkled it with holy water.

Students toured the house and had some sweets from the kitchen.

Campus ministry offices remain in the lower level of Christ the King and use of the lower-level lounge and gathering space remain available.

Student Charlie Leinart is one leader of a future Crux Bible study at the new house. He tried to start a Bible study last year but lack of private space made it difficult. “I felt convicted to share my faith with others.” A men’s group, primarily from the soccer team, will start their Bible study soon. “I like it here. It is cozy,” Leinart said.

Student Grace Welker said, “I’m in love. This is very comforting and there is peace here. I want to know the hours here and would love to study here.” Student Mallory Zeman added, “It’s cute and cozy. A good place to come study, chill and build community.”

Father Mallory advised the students to scan a QR code to book use of the house.