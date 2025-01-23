Students SEEK Christ in Salt Lake City

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

More than 130 high school and college students from the Diocese of Davenport traveled to Salt Lake City for SEEK25 earlier this month. The conference, hosted by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), offers participants the opportunity to dive into prayer, adoration, Scripture and the sacraments; hear talks by Catholic speakers; and experience fellowship with other young Catholics.

Approximately 17,000 people joined FOCUS’ main SEEK25 conference in Salt Lake City, while approximately 3,000 attendees joined the first ever satellite SEEK location in Washington on Jan. 2-5, OSV News reported. This year’s featured speakers included Father Mike Schmitz, Jason Evert and Carrie Wagner.

More than 80 Catholics with ties to Assumption High School in Davenport met up at the conference, including 45 students. Local donors offset travel, accommodation and ticket costs to make the trip more affordable for students, said Principal Bridget Murphy, whose sons attended last year as part of a smaller Assumption delegation. Some students hoped to ignite their faith at SEEK25, while others sought to connect with the wider Catholic community, she said.

St. Ambrose University in Davenport sent a delegation to SEEK for the first time. Father Dale Mallory, the university’s chaplain, didn’t know much about the conference until an Assumption High School faculty member reached out last fall. “They were planning on taking some of the older high schoolers and asked, ‘Do you want to come with us?’” Father Mallory recalled.

Coincidentally, SAU students Erik Koopmann and Ryan Sander approached Father Mallory later that day about taking a group to SEEK. “I was extremely excited when Father told us that Assumption had literally just called him about taking a group,” Sander said. “It seems like the Spirit is leading us,” Father Mallory thought at the time. “Students want to go and we have the opportunity.”

Father Mallory accompanied the group of four St. Ambrose students in Salt Lake City. “I was blown away by the whole thing,” he said. “There were so many people. I had a wonderful time and I thought it was very moving and very inspiring to see all these college students, young families and young couples together at this event, really focused on growing closer to Christ, really understanding God’s will in their lives and understanding the missionary call to share that joy with the world.”

St. Ambrose student Charlie Leinart participated in the 2023 and 2024 conferences and joined the SAU group this year. His mother and two siblings went with the Assumption group. “It’s hard to describe the feeling you have when you’re there,” he said. “Seeing the joy in everyone attending the conference is amazing. It’s so encouraging to see all of these young devout Catholics from across the nation all around you.” He enjoyed the morning Masses and the variety of inspirational talks. “There’s even an app called ‘SEEK Replay’ that you can use to go back and watch all the talks for free!”

“It was great to hear from so many good Catholic speakers and to meet many other young adults from across the country,” Koopmann said. “It was a great experience to connect with others around a common faith and to learn more about what it means to be Catholic.”

Sander said the conference helped him see where he needs to work on himself to become a better man and to improve his relationship with the Lord. “The most important thing that this conference showed me was how these two things are connected.” He looks forward to sharing what he learned with members of the men’s group he leads on campus, The Fellowship of St. Joseph.

Murphy believes the experience helped Assumption students see what opportunities are available in college and beyond. The group participated in a pizza party with several Assumption graduates who serve or previously served as FOCUS missionaries. Attendees also observed hundreds of priests and other ordained religious at the conference. It’s helpful for young people discerning a call to ordained or lay ministry to know they’re not alone, Murphy believes.

Newman Catholic Student Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City took a group of about 85 students to SEEK25, including senior Chase Porter. “I wanted to go to SEEK because it really is a fan to the flame of your faith,” he said. “Being around young people who are trying to understand their faith more deeply and find the truth through transformative talks is something everyone should experience.” He appreciated speaker Arthur Brooks’ talk on the connection between faith and the biology of emotions. “It really provoked my interest and made me want to learn more.”

An increasing number of University of Iowa students attend each year, many of whom are inspired to become FOCUS missionaries like those who serve on campus. “We have 10 upcoming grads committing to serving on campuses through FOCUS,” said Father Jeff Belger, Newman Center’s priest director. “We have about 20 (graduates) who have or are serving as missionaries. They want to commit and they want to do great things with the Church.”

Father Mallory hopes to accompany a larger SAU delegation at next year’s SEEK conference. “It was very impactful and inspiring.”.