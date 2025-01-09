Sharing the stories of those who served

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

ARSENAL ISLAND, Ill. — Out of the more than 37,000 Americans buried at National Cemetery at Rock Island Arsenal, more than 25,000 are men and women who served their nation. “These are ordinary Americans who gave so much for us,” said Dale Blesz, director of the school of education at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Members of the Moline (Illinois) High School History Club gathered on Arsenal Island in November to hear the stories of some of these men and women. The students were the first group to participate in St. Ambrose University’s Veterans Legacy Project.

In 2021, St. Ambrose University received a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to share the stories of 326 soldiers buried at the Arsenal. Blesz said students from a number of the university’s departments and from the Quad Cities community helped gather 336 stories. “These are real people. Get to know them through our project,” Blesz said.

Dan Baltisberger, Rock Island National Cemetery administrative officer, is doing just that. He led the high school students on a tour highlighting some of the people featured in the St. Ambrose Veterans Legacy Project. Some of the service men and women died in war, others survived and died later.

The Veterans Affairs Department established the National Cemetery at the Arsenal in 1863, with some burial sites dating back to the Civil War. A cemetery for Confederate soldiers held as prisoners of war on the island was built later.

Baltisberger told the students they would see a variety of states listed among the headstones because some states do not have a national cemetery. He pointed out John Junior Willie of Arizona, a Navajo Code Talker who served with the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II. The Navajo Code was the only code never broken during WWII. Years later, the Navajo Code Talkers were recognized for their service. Former President George W. Bush awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to Willie posthumously.

Michael J. Giovenazzo, who served with the U.S. Navy, died aboard the USS Arizona when the Japanese attacked the ship at Pearl Harbor. His remains are among those entombed in the ship. A memorial marker stands at the Arsenal.

Thomas Jackson Rodman entered the military in 1848 and in 1865 was sent to Rock Island to oversee construction of the Arsenal there, including a prisoner of war camp. Several buildings constructed under his command remain. He died in 1871 at the Arsenal.

Walking to the Civil War Union section, Baltisberger asked the students whether they knew the meaning of “CLD” on a headstone. One guessed it stood for “colored.” Baltisberger said the members of the 108th Infantry were free men, not slaves. They served as prison guards on the Arsenal at the POW camp.

Ed Reiter, historian and author of “The Road to Freedom: A History of the 108th Infantry Regiment,” dressed in Civil War attire and talked to the students.

One of the stops was near the headstone of Louis (Lewis) Moxley, who escaped from slavery in Kentucky and came to Moline, Illinois. He served in the 108th Infantry in response to the regiment’s need. Many troops had died in combat or from disease. He joined at the Arsenal and died in 1865, one day after he received orders to head to Vicksburg, Mississippi. He is among 50 members of the 108th buried at the Arsenal’s National Cemetery.

Trent Lamphier, Moline High School’s social studies department chair and history club advisor, brought 25 of his most active members to the Arsenal. He had not received cards ahead of the visit that are part of the project but said the tour allowed his group to generate ideas for using the cards in social studies curriculum. “We have come up with a fun, interactive idea … to use the cards and make a board game out of it,” he said. The students also can access the project’s website.

The hands-on walking tour is a great way for students to learn. “The kids can ‘touch’ history and actively learn,” Lamphier said. For student Sam Harpole, “The best thing was hearing the stories from Ed about the 108th Colored regiment and how 54 were buried here.”

Student Aaron Howard said, “I really enjoyed learning about the different honors and what the Gold Star meant. I also enjoyed learning about people who won the Congressional Medal of Honor and how rare those are.” The visual impact of the many gravestones struck Aaron. “It just hits a little different being there and looking around and seeing nothing but graves in all directions.”

As the students continued their tour, Natalie Woodhurst, St. Ambrose University’s coordinator of Veterans Recruitment and Service, spoke with several adults in attendance. Unwrapping a sealed box, she displayed the enlarged “baseball” cards with the stories of the 336 veterans that feature their names (photo if available) and the military branch and war in which they served. Cards without an image of the individual features a photo or drawing of a ship, airplane or other item related to their service. The back includes information about the featured person provided through research by students or community members.

Woodhurst said it was difficult to choose stories to share. “There are so many amazing stories.”

The Moline High School students’ visit kicked off the completed project. Plans are in the works to distribute Veterans Legacy Project boxed cards to area middle schools and high schools within a 30-40 mile radius of the Quad-Cities. Students can read the stories and are encouraged to visit the cemetery. A QR code on each card provides additional information.

Visit the Veterans Legacy Project website at veteranslegacy.sau.edu to learn about the 336 people featured.