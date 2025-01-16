Question Box: Why is the blood of Christ optional at churches?

By Fr. Thom Hennen

Question Box

Q. Why do some Catholic churches offer the chalice, or blood of Christ, at Communion while some offer only the bread, or body of Christ? Are we missing something if we don’t receive both?

A. Practices on this have changed throughout the Church’s history and can vary from day to day (weekday or Sunday Mass) and even from parish to parish. At Sacred Heart Cathedral, we do offer the chalice at all of our Sunday and holy day Masses. In general, I have noticed more people partaking of the chalice since the pandemic. During that time many dioceses, including ours, limited this practice to try to prevent spread of the virus. Even today, at times, this practice may be advisable, for example during the height of cold and flu season or in school settings.

I used to have an annual discussion with my dentist as to why the Catholic Church still used a common cup instead of little disposable cups like some Protestant churches do. There are many reasons for this.

Liturgically, we want to preserve as much as possible the symbolism of the one loaf and one cup, from which we all partake. While there may need to be extra chalices on the altar (depending on the size of the congregation), there is one principal chalice. In the same way, we usually need several ciboria (containers) for the bread but one paten or ciborium with a larger host is broken and distributed.

Portioning out the precious blood into many little cups would destroy that symbolism and could risk spilling. Also, we believe that Christ is truly present in the eucharistic species. Therefore, out of due respect we could not simply dispose of all of those little cups in the garbage. It would be burdensome to purify and wash them all for reuse.

The preference of the liturgy is clearly that both species (the body and the blood) be offered, as this practice more fully imitates what Christ left us in this sacrament. Having said that, a person is not receiving “less Jesus” when consuming only one or the other species. We believe that Christ is fully, truly and substantially present in both species, whether that is a fragment of the sacred host or a drop of the precious blood.

The norms published by the U.S. bishops state: “[A]n appreciation for reception of ‘the whole Christ’ through one species should not diminish in any way the fuller sign value of reception of Holy Communion under both kinds. For just as Christ offered his whole self, body and blood, as sacrifice for our sins, so too is our reception of his Body and Blood under both kinds an especially fitting participation in his memorial of eternal life.”

In seminary, I remember a talk given by Venerable Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan, who was ordained a bishop in 1967 in Vietnam and imprisoned in 1975 after the fall of Saigon. He told the story of how his family would smuggle in wine labeled as “stomach medicine” so that he could celebrate Mass. With a bit of bread in one hand and a couple of drops of wine and a drop of water in the other hand, he would celebrate Mass in his cell as best he could from memory. The Eucharist celebrated in that dark cell was as valid as the most solemn Mass offered at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

When it comes to the liturgy, we should strive for the best and fullest that we can offer according to our capability and circumstances.

(Father Thom Hennen serves as the pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and vicar general for the Diocese of Davenport. Send questions to messenger@davenportdiocese.org)