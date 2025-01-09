Question Box: Jubilee Year 2025 pilgrimage sites in the diocese

By Fr. Thom Hennen

Question Box

Q: What is the Diocese of Davenport doing for the Jubilee Year? How can we participate?

A: On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of the Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, officially beginning the Jubilee Year 2025. On the Sunday following, Dec. 29, the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, he opened the Holy Door at St. John Lateran (the cathedral of Rome). The Holy Door at the Basilica of St. Mary Major was opened Jan. 1, the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. Finally, on Jan. 5, the Epiphany of the Lord, the Holy Door at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls was opened. Unlike other years, where Holy Doors in other churches around the world may have been opened, the only Holy Doors opened for this Jubilee were those at the four major basilicas in Rome.

What about here? While Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport does not have “Holy Doors,” the cathedral and four other churches in the diocese have been designated as pilgrimage sites: Ss. Mary and Patrick in West Burlington, Ss. Mary & Mathias in Muscatine, St. Patrick in Iowa City and St. Mary in Grinnell. You may visit these churches throughout the Jubilee Year to obtain the plenary indulgence attached to visiting one the four major basilicas in Rome. The usual requirements for obtaining an indulgence apply, of course (recent confession, receiving Holy Communion and praying for the intentions of the Holy Father).

Those who are unable to travel to make a pilgrimage to any of these places (for example, the elderly, the sick, prisoners and people who care for the sick) can still join in spirit with those on pilgrimage through their prayer and by “offering up their sufferings or the hardships of their lives.”

The idea is mercy, not to be so restrictive as to prevent all but a privileged few from obtaining the special graces of this Holy Year. At the same time, the idea of making a physical pilgrimage has long been a part of our tradition, as it is in other religions. We go on journeys to remind ourselves that we are a pilgrim people, walking together through this life to life eternal. We visit holy places, where Jesus, Mary or the saints walked and prayed. We pass through special doors to mark a kind of transition or new beginning.

This Pilgrimage of Hope began for us in the Diocese of Davenport on Dec. 29, the same Sunday of the opening of the Holy Doors at St. John Lateran. As you will read about in this issue of the Messenger, we began with a prayer service and procession with Bishop Dennis Walsh from historic St. Anthony Catholic Church in downtown Davenport up the hill to Sacred Heart Cathedral, where we celebrated Mass together in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Fortunately, the weather cooperated that day. It was a truly beautiful celebration.

Aside from going on pilgrimage and visiting one of the designated churches locally or around the world, how else may Catholics participate in this Jubilee Year? Do what you can to make this year different. Find a way to set it apart. That’s what the word “consecrate” means: to set apart for sacred purpose. Even the secular world is used to making New Year’s resolutions. Why not make a Jubilee Year resolution? Maybe it is carving out more time for self-care, for prayer, for family or for service in your community. Happy Jubilee!

For more information check out: www.davenportdiocese.org/liturgy#Jubilee2025

(Father Thom Hennen serves as the pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and vicar general for the Diocese of Davenport. Send questions to messenger@davenportdiocese.org)