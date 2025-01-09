‘Pilgrims of hope’ take on the hill of hope to open Jubilee 2025

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Singing Christmas carols on the snowless downtown streets, some 200 “Pilgrims of Hope” — Bishop Dennis Walsh, clergy, adults and children — processed from St. Anthony Catholic Church to Sacred Heart Cathedral for Mass to open Jubilee 2025 on Dec. 29. At the cathedral’s entrance, Bishop Walsh waited for the last of the walkers before greeting the gathering, raising the processional crucifix and praying, “Hail, Cross of Christ, our only hope.”

In the weeks leading up to the Jubilee Year of Hope, diocesan leaders discussed the logistics of an outdoor procession but decided to go ahead, weather permitting. Bishop Walsh may have been hoping for inclement weather because of the steep climb up the hill to the cathedral, and he joked about his hesitation at the start of his homily. He said the diocese planned different scenarios from snow and ice to cold. “But they did not prepare for an out-of-shape bishop (climbing) up a hill!” Laughter erupted in the cathedral.

The procession served as a visible sign for the public of the jubilee year that Pope Francis initiated for the universal Catholic Church on Dec. 24 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. He opened the doors of the basilica as a symbol of Catholics’ opening their hearts to Christ, our hope.

“We need to recognize the immense goodness present in our world, lest we be tempted to think ourselves overwhelmed by evil and violence,” Pope Francis said in “Spes non confudit” (“Hope does not disappoint”), his document announcing the Jubilee Year of 2025. “The signs of the times, which include the yearning of human hearts in need of God’s saving presence, ought to become signs of hope” (No. 7).

During the opening rites at St. Anthony, several Catholic lay persons, speaking in Spanish, English or Vietnamese, recited excerpts from “Hope does not disappoint.” Both the prayer service and Mass were celebrated in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“I loved being able to sing in the different languages for the intercessions,” cantor Mary Jacobsen said after Mass. “We sang in English, Vietnamese, Spanish and Latin. That felt really cool because our parishes are so diverse, to include everyone was really awesome.”

Fall in love with Christ

The gathering entered the cathedral for Mass, focused on the center aisle, where Bishop Walsh led the Commemoration of Baptism at the baptismal font, the foundation for Christian hope.

“This year is not merely a time for celebration, but a sacred pilgrimage inward, a journey of grace where we may rediscover God’s love within our hearts,” Bishop Walsh said in his homily. “You are invited this year to renew your faith in Jesus Christ, our hope. To experience a personal encounter with him.”

Bishop Walsh quoted the late Father Pedro Arrupe, a former superior general of the Jesuits, who once said, “Nothing is more practical than finding God, than falling in love in a quite absolute, final way. What you are in love with, what seizes your imagination, will affect everything. It will decide what will get you out of bed in the morning, what you do with your evenings, how you spend your weekends, what you read, whom you know, what breaks your heart, and what amazes you with joy and gratitude…”

The bishop encouraged the faithful to “commit to growing in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ … to a daily practice of prayer, rosary, meditation … to acts of charity, helping those in need, supporting community initiatives … to participate more regularly in the sacramental life of the Church — especially the Eucharist and reconciliation to strengthen your spiritual life.” He encouraged commitment to spiritual reading and healthy Catholic podcasts. “While there are many great Catholic publishers … There are also many that are toxic and unhealthy. Be careful.” He encouraged participants to engage more fully in their parish communities and to “foster a sense of belonging in the Catholic community of ours. Participation always leads to great commitment.”

Bishop Walsh shared an anecdote about Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla, whom a reporter asked if he had had the opportunity to meet the royal family visiting Boston. The coach responded, “You mean Jesus, Mary and Joseph were here.” The reporter responded, “No, it was the Prince and Princess of Wales.” Coach Mazzulla responded, “That’s not my royal family.”

“Today,” the bishop said, “we celebrate our royal and holy family of Nazareth: Jesus, Mary and Joseph. In their humble home, we witness the very heart of God’s plan for humanity — love, tenderness and everyday holiness.”

Lasting impressions

Arleti Martinez and Diana Toquinto and their families were among a group from St. Anthony Parish who participated from start to finish and expressed deep appreciation for the experience after Mass. They said they felt the Holy Spirit’s presence and were grateful for their children to participate in such a powerful, spiritual experience. Opening the Jubilee Year on the Solemnity of the Holy Family added to their appreciation. “Every Mass is important, but the solemnity is another experience,” Toquinto said.

“I appreciated the message the bishop gave,” said Amanda Brent of Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington/West Burlington. “I appreciated the different cultures that were expressed … It was a beautiful way to kick off the Jubilee Year.”

“The singing and celebration of Christmas and the bishop walking with us, proclaiming to the world that Jesus Christ is born, the beauty of diversity within our unity … gave me a sense of hope and joy,” said Deacon Andrew Hardigan of Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. “We are pilgrims on a journey of faith, hope and love.”