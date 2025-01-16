New CFO at St. Ambrose

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University announced Courtney Berg as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than two decades of financial leadership in higher education, Berg brings invaluable expertise to the university. She will join St. Ambrose on Feb. 18.

Berg comes to St. Ambrose from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa where she managed the university’s multi-million dollar budget, implemented zero-based budgeting and oversaw critical financial operations, including endowment accounting and federal grants compliance. She also led multimillion-dollar construction projects, secured diverse financing and successfully launched the university’s Spirit Store, achieving profitability every year since its inception.

Her commitment to student success extended to teaching financial literacy courses and co-chairing strategic initiatives to strengthen the campus community.

“Courtney’s extensive experience and innovative approach to fiscal management make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Amy Novak, president of St. Ambrose University. “Her leadership will be vital as we continue planning for the addition of Mount Mercy, and advance our strategic goals.”

“I am honored to join the St. Ambrose community and excited to support its growth and innovation as its new CFO,” said Berg. “I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to help advance SAU’s mission. Together, we will build a strong financial foundation to enhance the university’s impact on students and the broader community.”