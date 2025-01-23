Marching for life …

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editorial

From the moment we take our first tentative steps as toddlers to the last moment we walk on this earth, we march for life. As we grow, mature and embrace our Catholic faith, we march for life for others as well as for our own. Today, thousands of supporters for life have amassed in our nation’s capital for the prayer vigil preceding the annual March for Life on Jan. 24. The event observes the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Jan. 22, 1973 that legalized abortion but allowed the government to retain the power to regulate or restrict abortion access depending on the stage of pregnancy (Brennan Center for Justice).

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the process of upholding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks. “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion … and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the 6-3 opinion stated.

However, that decision did not change the hearts of pro-choice Americans, some of whom refer to access to abortion as a “human right.” We need to march for life, every life — the unborn, single mothers living in poverty, children and adults living with physical or mental disabilities, immigrants, prisoners, people who are frail and elderly.

Our march for their lives, through our prayers, advocacy and accompaniment, will change hearts. Our example will convince pro-choice Americans that, as our Catholic Church teaches, “every human life has inherent dignity” beginning at conception and “must be treated with the respect due to a human person” (https://tinyurl.com/2r42m987).

Who are our role models in the march for life?

Pro-life supporters who pray outside the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City, where abortions are scheduled. You are welcome to join the pro-life supporters Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. in St. Wenceslaus Parish’s west parking lot in Iowa City for a prayerful vigil and walk to Emma Goldman Clinic. Enjoy refreshments in the parish hall afterward. Bring a new baby item for donation to Informed Choices Medical Clinic and Birthright.

Staff and volunteers serving at pro-life centers and organizations in our diocese, including Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, Informed Choices Medical Clinic in Iowa City, Heartland Pregnancy Center in Ottumwa, Birthright, and Iowa Right to Life, which engages in “grass roots lobbying, educational efforts and public awareness programs” (iowartl.org).

Staff and volunteers who serve in food pantries, meal sites, homeless shelters and supportive housing programs. Examples of the organizations they serve: Humility Homes and Services Inc. (humilityhomes.org), Cafe on Vine (cafeonvine.com) and McAnthony Window at St. Anthony Parish, all in Davenport (https://tinyurl.com/yc64suzf). Others include YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center (ywcaclinton.org/aboutec), St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Burlington (https://tinyurl.com/mxpzj9pd), Saturday Kitchen in Washington (stjameswashington.org/saturday-kitchen), the Free Lunch Program in Iowa City (iowacityfreelunch.org) and mobile pantries through the Iowa Food Bank (foodbankiowa.org). Check your parish for other organizations that serve vulnerable populations and prayerfully consider assisting them.

Iowa City Catholic Worker, whose volunteers feed the hungry, provide shelter to the homeless, address immigration issues and ensure that immigrants and refugees are welcome in Iowa and have the tools they need to sustain their families.

500 leaders working in social ministry and advocacy (including diocesan Social Action Director Deacon Kent Ferris) who will participate in the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in the nation’s capital Jan. 25-28. The conference prepares them to cultivate justice and peace as they engage in their communities at home and around the world. They will meet with lawmakers to advocate on care for creation, migration, refugee resettlement, peacebuilding, poverty and healthcare access, among other issues.

Volunteers who serve in jail and prison ministry in our diocese.

Staff and volunteers who care for and advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, persons living with dementia or physical disabilities or struggling with the challenges of old age.

Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion who take the Eucharist to people in nursing homes or to people unable to leave their homes.

We march for life whenever we look out for the well-being of another person, embracing the value of each one — all made in the image of our God.

Barb Arland-Fye, Editor

(arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org)