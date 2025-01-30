Free throw champions crowned in West Point

Knights of Columbus councils from Fort Madison and Houghton sponsored a free throw championship for youths ages 9-14 on Jan. 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary in West Point.

In the boys’ competition, Drew Spinner won the 14-year-old division, Chase Ellison won the 13-year-old division, Logan Henrich won the 12-year-old division, Jonah Moeller won the 11-year-old division, Michael Snaadt won the 10-year-old division and Klay Sheer won the 9-year-old division. In the girls’ competition, Kenna Gehling won the 10-year-old division.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest. Each division winner received a Knights of Columbus basketball and advanced to the district competition. The state competition will take place in March.