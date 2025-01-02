Father Patrick Lumsden 1946-2024

DAVENPORT – Father Patrick Lumsden, 78, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died Dec. 29 at MercyOne Genesis Davenport Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 28, 1946 in Iowa City to Richard and Mary Lumsden. Prior to entering the seminary, he served one year in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he worked at UniBank & Trust in Coralville, State Bank & Trust in Iowa City and in various positions at the University of Iowa. He was active in the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus. He served as statistician for the Iowa City High School football team for 21 years and as Mississippi Valley Conference statistician for three years.

His service to God began in 1988 after being ordained a deacon for St. Mary Parish in Iowa City. He earned a B.A. at Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corners, Wisconsin and a Master of Divinity from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. “Father Pat” was ordained to the priesthood at St. Mary Parish in Iowa City on Jan. 20, 1996.

He served at Holy Family Parish in Davenport; St. John the Baptist, St. Patrick and St. Paul parishes in Burlington; St. Mary Parish in Dodgeville; St. Mary Parish in West Burlington; then the merged parishes of Ss. John & Paul in Burlington and Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish in West Burlington. Next, he served at St. Joseph Parish in Columbus Junction; St. Mary Parish in Wapello; St. Joseph Parish in North English; St. Joseph Parish in Parnell; St. Patrick Parish in Georgetown; St. Peter Parish in Lovilia; and St. Patrick Parish in Melrose. Father Pat retired in 2016.

His funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 2 at St. Mary Parish in Iowa City with Bishop Dennis Walsh of Davenport officiating.