The John Paul II Medical Research Institute, located in Coralville, Iowa is looking for an Executive Director to oversee the administration and development of the Institute.
The John Paul II Medical Research Institute currently disperses grants to further ethical medical research and pro-life medical clinics. Non-profit and administrative experience preferred.
Contact Search Team at office@JP2SRI.org
Executive Director, John Paul II Medical Research Inst., Coralville, IA
The John Paul II Medical Research Institute, located in Coralville, Iowa is looking for an Executive Director to oversee the administration and development of the Institute.