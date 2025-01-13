DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS EDUCATION, ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION PARISH, WEST POINT, IOWA

Director of Religious Education for the family of parishes is a full time position responsible for providing faith formation, religious education and sacramental preparation to all members of the parish faith community. This includes recruitment, enablement and supervision of catechists and other personnel for faith formation. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in theology, religious studies or related area and/or sufficient practical experience and continued learning in faith formation. Teaching, group leadership, and conflict resolution experiences are a plus.

Applications should include a cover letter and resume and be sent attention Father Dan Dorau, PO Box 68 West Point, Iowa 52656.