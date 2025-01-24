CHM community announces partnership

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

The Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) has announced a new venture in collaboration with the Kahl Home in Davenport and the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm.

“At this time, Catholic religious communities are called to journey alongside one another to meet the needs of our sisters as well as the needs of the world around us,” the CHM leadership team said in a Jan. 23 statement.

“Recognizing healthcare as a significant need for our sisters, the Kahl Home will be a good fit and welcome opportunity to experience community together, particularly in the area of assisted living. The easy access to higher levels of care will also be beneficial,” the news release said.

The CHM community also accepted the Carmelite Sisters’ offer to designate an area in the Kahl Home assisted living section for CHM sisters. “The Sisters of the Humility of Mary are grateful for this new phase in the life of the congregation and look forward to the blessings it will bring,” the statement continued.

“The availability of assisted living rooms at the Kahl Home aligned perfectly with our growing need for assisted living for some of our sisters, CHM President Sister Johanna Rickl said. “We feel blessed to continue providing for the healthcare needs of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary sisters within a local Catholic facility.”

Forty-one vowed sisters and one novice belong to the CHM community; 15 of the CHM sisters and three Vietnamese sisters live at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport, said Sister Lynn Mousel of the leadership team. Other leadership team members are Sisters Rickl, Marcia Eckerman, Mary Bea Snyder and Mary Ann Vogel.

Congregation members supported the decision following two house meetings held to address questions and concerns. Implementation of the transition process will take place during the coming months.

Watch for additional coverage in The Catholic Messenger in an upcoming issue.