Page updated Jan. 28, 2025

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Feb. 1

Davenport — Knights of Columbus Council 532 is hosting a trivia night to benefit Cafe on Vine. The event will take place at Columbus Club (1111 W. 35th St.). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $20/player. Each table seats 6-8 people. Bring your own food; drinks must be purchased on site. RSVP to 563-340-5057 or joeripslinger@gmail.com

Feb. 16-18

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a parish mission, “Why God? Why Christian? Why Catholic?” with Anthony Digmann Feb. 16 at 4 p.m., Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. For more information go to www.anthonydigmann.com/dewitt

Feb. 20

Davenport —The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a mini retreat for all caregivers Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Victory Parish from 1-3 p.m. Learn how to better understand and nourish your emotional and spiritual needs while caring for someone else. Discover unique techniques to manage stress, and learn how stress sometimes can be a positive conduit for change, enabling you to thrive. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/DoDCaregivers by Feb. 14. Contact Marianne Agnoli at 563-888-4242 or

agnolim@davenportdiocese.org for more information.

March 1

Wilton — St. Mary Parish is hosting a trivia night to benefit the parish. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Game starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Participate with a team of up to 8 people. Individuals are also welcome. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. For registration or further information contact Jean Semsch at 563-340-3327 or fourjsem@netins.net

March 14-15

Davenport — The St. Patrick Society is hosting its annual Gathering of the Clan Luncheon on March 14 and Grand Parade on March 15. For details on these events, as well as application information for Irish Mother of the Year and St. Patrick Society scholarships, go to www.stpatsqc.com

CEW

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Jan.31-Feb. 2 and a men’s CEW Feb. 14-16. Brochures are available in the gathering space. For more information contact Trish McIntosh (women’s CEW) at 563-340-4553 or trishaemcintosh@gmail.com, or John Byrne (men’s CEW) at 563-343-3909 or byrnejohnp@sau.edu.

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a women’s Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) Feb. 7-9 and a men’s CEW Feb. 21-23. Registration information is

available at www.jcpop.org/adult-faith-formation. Direct any questions to Janis Burken at 563-219-4100, Brent Andresen at 563-212-9500 or email cewprinceofpeace@gmail.com.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 7-9 and a men’s CEW Feb. 28-March 2 at JFK School. Brochures are available in the church, parish office or at www.olvjfk.com. For more information contact women’s CEW lay director Marie Ripslinger at 563-505-8578 or drmariepc@gmail.com, or men’s CEW lay director Karl Stratman at 563-210-2724 or kjstratman@msn.com

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish women’s CEW is Feb. 7-9 and men’s CEW is Feb. 21-23. Forms available on tables outside the sanctuary, in the gathering space and on the parish website www.stpaul catholicparish.org For more information contact Jenny Goldermann (women’s CEW) at 563-349-6312 or Jason Smith (men’s CEW) at 563-529-2820.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a men’s CEW Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Register at https:// stjoseph-dewitt.weconnect.com. For more information contact Jared Scheckel at 319-480-7985 or scheckel.jared@gmail.com.

Riverside — The Iowa City Deanery is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 21-23 and a men’s CEW Feb. 28-March 2 at St. Mary Catholic Church. For more information about the women’s retreat contact Laurie at 319-400-3809 or Teresa at 319-461-8748. For more information about the men’s retreat contact Mark at 319-930-6832 or Jordan at 319-541-9126.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Hiawatha, Iowa – Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”