Bishop to Scouts: ‘Deepen your knowledge of Jesus Christ’

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Bishop Dennis Walsh thanked adult leaders and parents of scouts for mentoring their youths in scouting and earning awards. The bishop presented religious medals and emblems Jan. 26 following Mass at the annual Diocesan Mass for Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts USA and American Heritage Girls at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

During his homily, Bishop Walsh talked about the Gospel reading from Luke in which the writer addresses Theophilus to provide a thorough account of Jesus and the Church he founded. “Jesus is the fulfillment of everything in the Old Testament. Jesus is the one who we have been waiting for,” said Bishop Walsh, who explained that “Theophilus” means “beloved by God. You are. I am. We are. The writings of Luke are meant for each one of us.”

The bishop invited the faithful to “Come to know Jesus Christ. Deepen your knowledge of Jesus Christ. You are God’s beloved.” Many of the people gathered for Mass were youths, so Bishop Walsh pointed out that during this Jubilee Year of Hope two young people will be canonized. Carlos Acutis, who died of leukemia as a teenager, had a huge love for the Eucharist, which drew him to Mass, even though his family did not attend Mass.

Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died at age 24 in 1925, came from a wealthy family. He received money to buy a car but gave that money to the poor, Bishop Walsh said. Frassati liked to play billiards and wager. The young man would make a wager that if he won, those playing against him would have to go to Mass with him. “He always won.” Wealthy people filled the cathedral for Frassati’s funeral Mass, the bishop said. When the cathedral doors opened for people to exit, they saw the streets lined with people who were poor, whom Frassati took care of.

God calls all of you to be saints, the bishop said. You may fail and mess up some days, but try again the next day, “for you are beloved by God.” After Mass, the bishop blessed the religious emblems and medals and handed them out to the recipients.

Cub Scouts could earn the Light of Christ emblem that they work on with parents to develop a personal relationship with Jesus. The Parvuli Dei “Children of God” emblem relates to growth in knowledge of the faith. American Heritage Girls could earn several awards, among them: Eucharistic revival badge, the God and Family Faith awards, the God and My Country Faith awards and the God and My Community award. The Scouts BSA awards are the Ad Altare Dei emblem (“to the Altar of God”) based on the seven sacraments, and the Pope Pius XII emblem, which examines the scout’s call from God.

Mike Torsney received Bronze Pelican adult scouting recognition, an award presented to adult scouting leaders and supporters who have significantly contributed to Catholic scouting as youth ministry.

Robin Moralez earned the St. George Emblem for adult scout leaders and supporters of scouting for their contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youths. She was unable to attend the presentation.

Following the ceremony, Torsney, scoutmaster of Scouts BSA Troop 119 in Bettendorf, said it was exciting to learn he would receive the honor. “This is who I am and I am thankful and blessed to serve in scouting,” he said. “I’m not in it for the awards or honors. I am here for the scouts.”

Tim Brown of St. Mary Parish in Solon chairs the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting. He was pleased with the turnout and the weather for the Mass. He hopes to see more scouts earn religious emblems and medals in the diocese. “We want to bring it to all Catholic youth who are engaged in scouting.”