A reader viewpoint of Sunday of the Word of God

By Ken Miller

Guest Column

Sunday of the Word of God, which Pope Francis instituted, takes place the third Sunday of Ordinary Time and reminds us that sacred Scripture is essential for the Christian life.

Our diocese, as most do, provides opportunities to take part in presentations highlighting the theological, ritual and pastoral principles surrounding the Word of God proclaimed at Mass and other liturgical celebrations.

As one who proclaims the Word at Mass and other liturgical celebrations, I would like to give attention to aspects of the ministry of reader.

“The readings from the Word of God are to be listened to reverently by everyone, for they are an element of the greatest importance in the Liturgy” (General Instruction of the Roman Missal [GIRM], no. 29).

Knowing and understanding this importance, my fellow readers, in preparing for our assignments, focus on the various skills needed to properly and effectively proclaim the Word. We must have good volume, diction and articulation. We must know where to place emphasis in a sentence and how to correctly pace through those long, complicated sentences. GIRM also tells us “the Liturgy of the Word is to be celebrated in such a way as to favor meditation, and so any kind of haste such as hinders recollection is clearly to be avoided.”

As we observe Sunday of the Word of God, I ask my fellow readers to revisit how well we apply these qualities we have learned and practiced. Of all the characteristics of a good reader, it is especially important to focus on two main elements: understanding the story and applying the appropriate emotion in the telling of the story.

As we prepare in the days ahead to proclaim our reading, we gather a basic understanding of the message or story (all readings are a story). We read commentaries from theologians; we read the verses before and after in the Bible to get a wider view. We enter into deeper thought and prayer to bring the verses closer to us personally. Without a solid understanding of the message we are about to proclaim, we lack in our ability to deliver that message to others.

Once we know and understand the story, it is not too difficult to feel the emotion with which the message should be delivered. Imagine Moses’ anger at the Israelites. Think of St. Paul’s pleading with the early Christians. We smile when proclaiming joyous verses. We deliver our stories with emotion because this ministry demands it.

The Church reminds all of us of the importance of Scripture. That reminder extends to the reality that we readers have an awesome responsibility.

(Ken Miller, a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf, has conducted reader workshops at many parishes in the diocese.)