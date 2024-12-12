Traveling trophy makes its return

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Whenever Jim Martens went to a visitation at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, he paused to look at the George J. McCabe Sr. Memorial Trophy on display. It brought back memories from years ago when the trophy made its rounds among high schools in Scott County.

From 1965-1986, the trophy went to the Scott County high school with the best overall football record, Martens said. The trophy has been on display at the Davenport funeral home ever since. He thought it would be fun to re-start the tradition, and shared his thoughts with Ann (McCabe) Lucas, granddaughter of George Sr., and her brother, Bob McCabe. “Let’s bring it back,” Martens suggested. When the siblings offered their support, “I was thrilled.”

Martens said seeing the trophy there over the years always brought back good memories, but he had a nagging feeling that it needed to go back into service. “It used to bring people together. And the winning school displayed the trophy for a year.” Assumption High School was the last school to win the trophy.

“I remember when my father (John “Jack” McCabe) and uncle (Bill McCabe) presented the trophy when I was young,” Lucas said. “They went to the school to present the trophy to the winner.”

Although Lucas and Martens do not know much about how the trophy idea came about and its history, both were thrilled to have the trophy honor brought back to life.

The trophy originally rotated between Assumption, Central and West high schools in Davenport and Bettendorf High School. The competition now includes Davenport North High School and Pleasant Valley High School in Riverdale. All are part of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Bettendorf High School came out on top this year and received the trophy during a Grid Club meeting at Columbus Hall in Davenport.

“I am glad this is back and it’s a goal for all to shoot for,” said Lucas, an Assumption graduate. “May the best team win. I will cheer for everyone.”