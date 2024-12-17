Sister Martinek was an educator

DAVENPORT — Sister Ann Martinek, OSF, a former educator, died Dec. 10 at MercyOne Genesis Medical Center. She was 91.

Florence Marie Martinek was born May 28, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, Iowa the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ann (Kuhn) Martinek.

On Sept. 8, 1953 she entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in Clinton and received the name Mary Ann Therese at her reception on June 21, 1954. She pronounced perpetual vows on Aug. 12, 1959.

Sister Martinek received a B.A. in art education from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville and an M.Ed. in administration and supervision from Loyola University in Chicago. She held professional teacher and administrative certificates in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

She served in the ministries of education and parish work, and was a member of the General Council of the Sisters of St. Francis from 1980-1984. She taught in Cameron, Missouri; Toluca, Chicago and Oak Lawn, Illinois; and served as principal in Macomb, Illinois, St. Louis, and at Sacred Heart School in Clinton. She also served as director of religious education and pastoral associate in St. Louis.

Sister Martinek moved to The Canticle in Clinton after retiring from full-time ministry in 2014. She assisted the congregation by serving as associate partnership coordinator and assistant finance director until 2022. She moved to The Alverno in October and resided there until her death.

Her funeral was held Dec. 14 at The Canticle.