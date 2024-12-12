SAU winter undergraduate commencement is Dec. 14

DAVENPORT — Kara Baker ’19 will deliver the keynote address at St. Ambrose University’s 2024 winter undergraduate commencement ceremony. The event is Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the RiverCenter.

Baker, a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience, serves as program administrative coordinator for the St. Ambrose University Presentation Sisters Department of Nursing. She earned a Master of Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Her leadership roles at St. Ambrose include staff assembly president and serving on the presidential inauguration committee for Amy Novak in 2021. She also coordinates special events and facilitates collaboration across university offices to support nursing education.

Baker’s address will reflect her passion for student success, leadership in higher education and commitment to the values of compassion, service and justice at the core of St. Ambrose’s mission.

A full list of SAU’s 2024 winter graduate candidates can be found at www.sau.edu.