Retreat center seeks volunteers for new marketing committee

Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat (OLPR), a spiritual retreat center located near Wheatland, is seeking individuals to join its newly formed Marketing Committee. This opportunity offers volunteers the opportunity to support OLPR’s mission of providing transformative retreat experiences through strategic outreach and promotion.

Committee members will meet monthly in person or via Zoom to share ideas for promoting OLPR’s diverse retreat offerings, brainstorm innovative marketing strategies and collaborate to help spread the word about upcoming programs. The first meeting will be Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

“This is a wonderful way to contribute your talents to a meaningful cause,” said Lori Freudenberg, OLPR’s programming coordinator. “The committee will help expand our reach and make a difference in the lives of those seeking renewal and reflection. Whether you’re a seasoned marketing professional or simply enthusiastic about supporting OLPR’s mission, your participation is welcome!”

To volunteer or learn more, contact OLPR at 563-374-1092 or olpretreat@chmiowa.org.