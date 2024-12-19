Persons, places and things: Signs of hope

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

Images from last Sunday’s Christmas pageant linger. One of the youngest children, wearing the cutest cow costume, sucked on a pacifier. The boy who portrayed Joseph appreciated his role because he didn’t have to speak. Another boy, dressed as the star of Bethlehem, played his role to the hilt, a swaying gold star positioned at the top of the steps in the sanctuary. The Magi could not have overlooked the star, eager to lead them to “the place where the child was” (Matt. 2:9).

Getting into their costumes after Sunday Mass may have taken the kids just a little less time than their performance in the Christmas pageant at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. The pageant, even though brief, allowed me to experience a sense of hope as I watched the children recount the story of Our Savior’s birth.

The message is one we need to hear and to proclaim every day: “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord” (Lk 2:10-11).

We chose this hope-filled verse from Luke’s Gospel to appear in our Catholic Messenger Christmas card this year, the artwork of which comes from our contest for students in grades K-6 in our diocese.

Hope is the centerpiece of Jubilee Year 2025, which Pope Francis has declared to “fan the flame of hope.” He will inaugurate Jubilee Year 2025 on Dec. 24 and every diocese, including ours, will celebrate the solemn opening of the Jubilee Year with Mass on Dec. 29.

The pope asks each of us — in our thoughts, words and actions — to be tangible signs of hope and peace. As I contemplate my response to his call, I think about the signs of hope I have witnessed recently. One sign begins with a small disappointment. A weather-related power outage forced my parish to cancel Mass last Saturday night, which our family attends regularly. Colin, our adult son with autism, depends on routine.

What a blessing, however, that I had the privilege to attend Mass on Sunday morning and to remain afterwards for the pageant and its hopeful message conveyed by the future of our Church! During the Mass, Lucy, a teenage parishioner, served as a lector for the first time, another sign of hope for our future Church.

Other signs of hope? The unexpected arrival of a greeting card in the mail from Colin, sharing his love for me and his appreciation for our walks together. The card touched me deeply. Our younger son Patrick is embarking on a new career. When he visited us this past weekend I noticed a visible, hopeful attitude in his demeanor as he journeys through training. I hope he shares this blessing with others.

Finally, the “Four Fyes” enjoyed dinner together on Sunday night, the warm glow of the Advent candles symbolizing yet another sign of hope … a family of faith who hold fast to the message of the Christmas pageant.

(Contact Editor Barb Arland-Fye at arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org)