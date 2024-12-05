Parishes ‘rejoice in hope’ during Advent retreat

For The Catholic Messenger

The St. Patrick Cluster Evangelization Team presented an Advent Retreat, “Rejoice in Hope,” on Nov. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Delmar. More than 110 people from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish-Lost Nation, Assumption & St. Patrick Parish-Charlotte, St. Patrick Parish-Delmar, Immaculate Conception Parish-Petersville and Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish-Sugar Creek participated in the annual event.

Parishioners of all ages contributed. Religious education students encouraged participants to bring food items for the parishes’ food pantries. During a prayer service, the students built an Advent wreath and explained the meaning behind each of the candles. Members of the Evangelization Team explained the history and importance of the wreath and read the Gospel readings for the upcoming four Sundays of Advent. Team members shared reflections on the readings. They also served as greeters and distributed programs.

Choir members from the parishes entertained the audience before the retreat and led music worship. Father Bob Cloos, pastor of the five parishes, offered opening and closing prayers and blessed the Advent wreath.

After the retreat, Knights of Columbus and parishioners served soup, sandwiches and dessert in Grossman Hall.

Linda Sander, an Evangelization Team member from the Lost Nation parish, enjoyed seeing the youths’ enthusiasm as they made the Advent wreath. “This is the kind of experience we want our church families to have, so they feel like church is a ‘cool’ place to hang out.”

“We are so blessed to have a cluster that works together for the good of all,” said team member Chris Meyer, also of the Lost Nation parish. “This was a wonderful event that will start the Advent season and our new church year rejoicing in hope!”