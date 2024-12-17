How to support HHSI in Davenport

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) seeks donations of cleaning supplies, hygiene products and household items. A detailed list can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mpfy86r7. These items can be dropped off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/ yc6fs9kj. Or, go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/ to make a one-time or recurring donation. HHSI, founded by the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, is committed to ending homelessness by providing housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad-Cities area.